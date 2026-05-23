A study by Singaporean researchers found that a simple eye test can reveal a person's risk of osteoporosis. The retina score, which can be determined through an AI scan, is higher in individuals with healthy bones, indicating a lower risk of fracture.

A simple eye test could reveal a person's risk of osteoporosis. Nearly 3.5 million people in the UK live with the condition, which is characterised by weakened bones and predominantly affects post-menopausal women.

A study by Singaporean researchers scanned the eyes of nearly 2,000 people and compared the findings with bone mineral density tests. They found that the older a person's retina score – determined by the AI scan – the lower their bone mineral density score was, increasing their fracture risk





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Osteoporosis Eye Test Retina AI Scan Bone Mineral Density

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