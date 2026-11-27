Wipe on, wipe off.

The meditative movements of washing might not turn you into a karate star, as Mr. Miyagi intended, but they could calm your mind all the same.

No randomized trial has yet tested that idea with scientific rigor, but some small experiments do suggest that cleaning may regulate the body's nervous system. A simple chore like washing the dishes, for instance, may help calm the mind and lower stress levels. , found that among 51 students, those who focused their minds on the act of washing dishes experienced mental health benefits.

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They reported a decrease in nervousness by 27 percent and an increase in mental inspiration by 25 percent. It's a small experiment, but the findings suggest that clearing the mind isn't just about cleaning; it's about intentionally focusing on the task at hand. Our attitudes and approach to cleaning may matter for our mental health.