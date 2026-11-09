A Simple (And Logical) Solution to a Clear Dolphins Problem

One day after veteran Zane Gonzalez missed a second field goal attempt in as many weeks, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said he and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan

Miami Dolphins kicker Zane Gonzalez kicks a field goal during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect One day after veteran Zane Gonzalez missed a second field goal attempt in as many weeks, Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said he and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan hadn't made a decision on their kicker.

The Dolphins will have to make a call one way or another because Gonzalez has exhausted his three practice squad elevations with Miami, meaning he can't kick for the team again in 2026 unless he's signed to the active roster. And it should be a slam dunk decision, one we're actually surprised hasn't already been made — unless it has been made but Hafley didn't want to reveal it just yet.

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Gonzalez's two misses have come in games where the Dolphins gave themselves a chance against quality opponents and they both came at key junctures — a fourth-quarter miss that kept the Dolphins two scores down against the New England Patriots in Week 8 and the miss on the final play of the first half that kept Miami from going into halftime tied 6-6. Makes on both of those maybe wouldn't have changed the outcome in either game, but it's not like the Dolphins are operating with a big margin for error.

But the biggest reason the Dolphins should move on from Gonzalez is that they should operate with their kickers the same way they have with the rest of the roster, and that's basically treating this season as one big audition for veteran newcomers and a year of development for their draft picks. Gonzalez has been a solid kicker during his NFL career, but why shouldn't the Dolphins aspire to get better at that position in 2027 and get an early look at somebody with more upside.

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The Dolphins already have held tryouts for different kickers this season, and one of them stands out as an intriguing candidate — and it just so happens Hafley and Sullivan are familiar with him. That would be Lucas Havrisik, who appeared in three games with the Green Bay Packers in 2025 and was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts with a long of 61 yards. Before that, he played nine games for the Rams in 2023 and was 15-for-20.

Or maybe somebody like Tanner Brown, who has never kicked in the NFL but was 25-for-28 for Louisville of the UFL this year with a long of 60 yards. Why not take a shot at one of those unproven young players? It's not like the one they have now has been overly reliable. And we could say the same about punter Bradley Pinion, whose 25-yard shank set up a Detroit field goal in the second quarter.

The Dolphins already have brought in punter for tryouts as well, so maybe the time has come to give somebody else a shot. But the call on Pinion might be tougher because he's already on the 53-man roster. With Gonzalez, it's changing kickers or dumping somebody from the 53 to make room for him. Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective.

Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website. In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine.

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During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season.

A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.