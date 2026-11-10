Supporters of the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act want to pass the bill in the lame-duck session of Congress.

A far-reaching bill aimed at making it easier to build energy projects across the country — as well as establish data center regulations — cleared an initial procedural hurdle Monday on Capitol Hill.

The Senate voted 73-25 to end debate on what’s called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, or BAAJA for short. The bill now heads to the Senate floor. A slew of updates were made over the weekend to attract more support and further amendments can be made to BAAJA before an expected up-or-down vote is cast in the coming days.

Also read Saturday Night Live Faces Bipartisan Backlash for El-Sayed Joke and Musk Roast

If the legislation makes it through the Senate, it will move on to the House of Representatives, where the bill’s backers may run into stiffer resistance. Should the bill land on the White House desk, President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign it into law.

“I think that’s going to give a lot of cover and maybe put a lot of pressure on people to really take this seriously and vote for it,” Peters said.deals with data centers. Among its provisions, it requires operators of facilities of 20 megawatts or more to bear the full costs of the electric service and grid infrastructure required to power them.

Advertisement

The updated version of BAAJA would also create a federal Data Center Community Assistance Program within the U.S. Department of Energy, where local communities can get information and technical expertise on what impacts the facilities would have on their respective areas.of up to 400 megawatts on the Naval Base Point Loma Old Town Campus, as one potential element of a 60-acre redevelopment plan that the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command calls home. Because NAVWAR is on federally controlled land, the city of San Diego does not have jurisdiction over what gets developed on the property adjacent to Pacific Highway.

But Peters said the data center provisions in BAAJA will cover the whole country, including any potential facility at NAVWAR.

“The operator has to pay not just the cost of the ongoing electricity, but the cost of hooking up the electricity,” Peters said. “And often the infrastructure you need to connect a data center is the most expensive part. So if this passes, this data center, and all data centers on federal land, would pay their share.

” Larger portions of the bill focus on streamlining the permitting process and boosting the number of energy and grid reliability infrastructure projects along interstate transmission lines. Republicans in the Senate such as Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Mike Lee of Utah say BAAJA will cut red tape and“We have to modernize our grid, increase our energy production and build the infrastructure to keep America competitive and secure for decades to come,” Capito said on the Senate floor.

Key Senate Democrats such as Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island say the bills will accelerate the deployment of solar and wind projects that have been hampered by delays.

Advertisement

“It’s modeled at this point to save American ratepayers more than $10 billion per year,” Whitehouse said.say BAAJA “includes sweeping attacks on the Endangered Species Act that would gut protections for nearly every endangered species across the country. ”it would “gut the ability of Tribal Nations and the American public to identify and protect historic and cultural places threatened by federally connected projects.

”“Right now a data center can come to the grid, and it can require the utility to invest tens of millions, hundreds of millions, of dollars in infrastructure for the massive load that is about to dump onto the grid,” he said.

“That all goes into the rate base of the utility that all becomes the responsibility of all of the ratepayers. That’s not fair. Our bill says, ‘That ends.

’ ” In the wake of last week’s midterm elections that will see Democrats take control of the Senate and the House in January,But since any bill requires at least 60 votes in the Senate and must overcome a potential presidential veto, Peters believes BAAJA represents the best way for Congress to go.

“I think we should take this deal enthusiastically,” he said. “Any big effort like this, you can revisit, and we can make it better in future Congresses, but let’s get this in the bank. There’s not a better deal out there. ” Should the bill make it through the Senate, Peters said he has heard it could come to the House after Thanksgiving.