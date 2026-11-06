A sick dog, a dying cat and an act of kindness

Few of us offer something for nothing, writes Elissa Ely, except rarely, very rarely, a stranger does.

Young woman using mobile phone while sitting with dog in veterinary clinic. Sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. when it was clear the dog was sick, I drove to the all-night animal hospital and entered the sort of florescent lobby that shines with sterile brightness before dawn.

The lobby was empty except for a cheerful admitting clerk and a young man in his hoodie, sitting alone in the Cat Waiting Area. A few feet away, behind the “No Admittance” door, an invisible-to-us world of patients in the midst of treatments.

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Where there was the absence of activity out front, there was an excess in the rear. I remembered this odd imbalance from medical internship a lifetime ago: patients arrive in the emergency department expecting to be seen, waiting trustingly at first, then impatiently, and finally, with a fury that no one has come for them. They don’t know about the world behind the door. We sat in the Dog Waiting Area.

Half an hour passed, then an hour, an hour and a quarter. The cheerful admitting clerk explained that the medical assistant was in the middle of a surgical procedure. My dog, a quiet girl who lives only to please, became quietly sick on the floor. The admitting clerk, less cheerful now but still a professional, found towels, a bucket of sudsy water and set to work.

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I thanked her and pointed out that the dog really needed to be seen. She said she would call triage again. A few minutes later, when my poor girl was sick again, I asked the clerk to hand me paper towels and a bottle of cleanser. I was walking back past the Cat Waiting Area when I heard steps.

The young man in the hoodie had found a pair of blue latex gloves and was following me. He took my towels and spread them across the floor, took the cleanser from my hand and began to spray. Under these circumstances — or any others, really — the generosity was unprecedented. She is, I said.

How’s your cat? He then returned to the Cat Area, and in no time at all my dog was sick for a third time. Absolutely, he said, and went for another pair of gloves. Now it was 4 a.m. Spreading a layer of paper towels over the mess and speaking in tones so understated I could barely hear him, he asked if I had owned dogs before.

I said I had. Another hour passed. Daylight was starting to show in the parking lot. My girl was already behind the “No Admittance” door when a trio of staff had emerged from that hidden world to lead the young man into a room nearby.

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Any animal lover knows this conversation. No animal lover wants it. It happens that the Dog Waiting Area is right next to the coffee maker, and when the young man came out of his meeting, he poured himself a cup. I’m thinking of you, I said.

There was nothing else. Generous donors usually expect some form of public gratitude — a renamed sports arena, a hall plaque, a ceremony, a feature piece in the paper with what seems a humble photo. And why not? Who doesn’t want to be known for their generosities and good deeds?

Few of us offer something for nothing … except rarely, very rarely, a stranger does. A couple of minutes later, when the natural light was stronger than the fluorescent bulbs, he pulled up his hood, walked out of the Cat Waiting Area, and then, of the emergency room. If I could see him now, all this time later, I would tell him that I’m still thinking of him.