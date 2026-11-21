A shared love of K-pop brought Charlyn B. and Neptune W. together to create KpopinJax, a Jacksonville community where fans can enjoy the culture without judgment.

One idea, a shared love of K-pop , and an unexpected connection brought two strangers together in 2022. Neither Charlyn B. nor Neptune W. knew the other was working to bring a K-pop community to Jacksonville when they independently reached out to an Orlando-based group for advice.

That shared initiative eventually brought their ideas to life through KpopinJax , a community where fans can find friendship, express themselves and enjoy a culture they love without judgment. Ep. 3 | Meet Makeeta Lè Modèl - T he ‘Fashion God-Mommy’ curating runways & helping the city find its stride “There’s always going to be a space for people who have similar interests.

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It’s just a matter of finding or having people who can curate those spaces for them appropriately,” Charlyn said. On the next episode of Voices of the 904 , the two share how that unexpected connection turned into a growing community, why creating a safe space for fans matters and what they hope to see next for Jacksonville’s K-pop scene. For Neptune, creating that sense of belonging has always been at the heart of their mission.

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“We created KpopinJax to bring joy and friendship and make sure that people have a safe space where they can enjoy what they want to enjoy without any judgment,” Neptune said. To keep up with future events and happenings, visit kpopinjax.com . Catch more episodes below: