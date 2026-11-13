A-Share Companies Report 5.1 Trillion Yuan Profit in Q3 2026

China's A-share listed companies posted 5.1 trillion yuan in net profit for Q3 2026. Tech and resources sectors led an 8.5 percent profit surge while private firms showed strong growth.

A-share listed companies in China delivered a robust financial performance for the first three quarters of 2026. The collective earnings report highlighted a significant expansion in corporate profitability across the domestic capital market.

Combined revenue for all A-share entities reached 56.8 trillion yuan, representing a 5.9 percent year-on-year increase. This top-line growth supported a substantial rise in net profit attributable to shareholders, which hit 5.1 trillion yuan, marking an 8.5 percent annual gain.

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Technology And Resources Lead Gains

The STAR Market, China's Nasdaq-style board for science and technology companies, posted a dramatic 425.7 percent net profit increase. This figure includes the consolidation effect of companies that listed during the year, meaning a portion of the growth stems from newly added firms rather than just organic expansion.

The ChiNext board, another key growth-oriented index, recorded a more grounded 23.1 percent profit increase. Together, these two growth boards accounted for 60 percent of the entire market's net profit increment, underscoring the dominance of the technology sector in driving overall gains.

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In specific industries, non-ferrous metals led all sectors with 86.9 percent profit growth, driven by rising global commodity prices. Computers saw profit growth of 66.2 percent, while basic chemicals grew by 61.1 percent. Electronics followed with a 52.6 percent increase, and the defense sector achieved 40.4 percent profit growth.

Private Firms Outperform Public Peers

Private listed companies demonstrated superior agility, posting 13.5 percent revenue growth and a notable 22.6 percent profit increase. These figures significantly outpaced the broader market average, highlighting the resilience and efficiency of privately held entities within the Chinese economic landscape.

Among these private firms, 208 companies swung from losses to profits compared to the same period last year. This turnaround indicates a selective recovery and improved operational health within the private sector, which is crucial for job creation and innovation in the domestic market.

More than 70 percent of all listed companies were profitable during this period. Furthermore, over 30 percent of these entities achieved simultaneous growth in both revenue and profit, suggesting a broadening base of healthy corporate performance rather than isolated outliers.

R&D Spending Accelerates Across Market

Total R&D spending across all listed companies reached 1.2 trillion yuan, up 6.6 percent year-on-year. This represents a 2.5 percentage point acceleration from the prior year, signaling a renewed commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

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The STAR Market and ChiNext boards reported R&D intensity 2.0 and 7.5 percentage points above the overall market, respectively. This disparity highlights the strategic focus of growth boards on knowledge-based industries as core drivers of future value creation.

High-tech manufacturing revenue rose 27.3 percent with profit up 80.7 percent. Domestic innovative drug licensing deals reached record highs, with chemical pharmaceutical profits increasing by 26.4 percent. These sectors reflect a structural shift toward high-value-added industries.

Shareholder Returns Reach New Heights

Over 1,000 companies announced cash dividend plans totaling 801 billion yuan. This marks an increase of 56 companies from the prior year, demonstrating a growing emphasis on returning capital to investors and stabilizing market confidence.

More than 1,000 companies announced buyback plans worth 112.9 billion yuan. Additionally, 333 companies disclosed share purchase plans by major holders, indicating strong internal confidence in future corporate prospects and valuation levels.

Long-term institutional funds, including social security, annuity, and insurance, net bought over 600 billion yuan of A-shares. This significant capital inflow from stable, patient capital sources provides a solid foundation for market stability and long-term growth.