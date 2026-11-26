Wisconsin puts four players in double figures as the Badgers rebound with a 91-54 win over Northeastern.

Wisconsin forward Austin Rapp hits one of his two first-half three points against Northeastern at the Kohl Center on Nov. 25, 2026. | UW AthleticsReturning home after finishing in last place in last week's Baha Mar Championship, Wisconsin continued its nonconference dominance at home with a 91-54 victory over Northeastern at the Kohl Center on Wednesday night.scored 14 points in his first start of the season for Wisconsin , which won its 24 straight nonconference home game to extend the longest active home streak in the conference.

UW corrected a number of the mistakes that caused its back-to-back losses. The Badgers' willingness to attack the rim resulted in 44 points in the paint and their defense limited the Huskies to 35.0 percent shooting. Most importantly, after committing 35 turnovers against two pressure-oriented teams in Seton Hall and Murray State, the Badgers committed only five in 65 possessions.

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Rashad King had 23 points for the Huskies , which had no other players score above eight points and remain winless on the road this season.was critical of from the winless tournament appearance, the perceived lack of hustle, inability to handle pressure, and an offense that looked more individual based and was less rooted in team concepts was most alarming.and Rapp, the Badgers averaged 1.29 points per possession in the opening half. UW separated itself on a 19-2 run with seven different players producing points and a defense that forced three turnovers and allowed no offensive rebounds.