A second Kyle police officer dies from injuries after Comal County rollover crash

The Kyle Police Department said a second officer has died after a single-vehicle crash in Comal County over the weekend.

The Kyle Police Department said a second officer has died after a single-vehicle crash in Comal County over the weekend. The crash happened Nov. 8 on Farm-to-Market Road 1102, just south of Winding Way, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Thursday, Kyle police said Austin Brennan died from his injuries in the crash. In a statement, police said Brennan “saved nine lives through organ donation. ” “During his four years with the Kyle Police Department, Officer Brennan was formally recognized by many community members for his professionalism and compassion,” the department said. Anthony Guzman , 34, was the first officer Kyle police announced had died in the Sunday crash.

Advertisement

He was a 10 year veteran of the department, last working as a sergeant. Skylar Brianna Arroyo, 28, was another passenger to die in the crash, DPS said. Three other people in the truck were taken to various medical facilities to treat their injuries. More of this story on KSAT: Kyle police sergeant among 2 people killed in Comal County rollover crash DPS: 2 killed, 4 hurt in Comal County rollover crash