We Are Austin welcomed Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, to share more about the organization's holiday campaign, the need for food assistance across our region, and how Austinites c

We Are Austin welcomed Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, to share more about the organization's holiday campaign, the need for food assistance across our region, and how Austinites can come together to make a meaningful difference.

The holidays are a time for gathering, giving thanks, and sharing meals with the people we love. But for thousands of Central Texas families, putting food on the table remains a challenge.

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This season, theis calling on our community to help make sure our neighbors have the nourishment they need, and a special matching opportunity means your generosity could go even further!to discuss the organization's holiday campaign, the growing need for food assistance, and how Central Texans can make a meaningful difference. We Are Austin welcomed Mark Jackson, Chief Development Officer of the Central Texas Food Bank, to share more about the organization's holiday campaign, the need for food assistance across our region, and how Austinites can come together to make a meaningful difference.

Watch the full segment above to learn how the Central Texas Food Bank is helping our neighbors and how you can get involved this holiday season!experience food insecurity, and one in four children is at risk of hunger year-round. As the holidays approach, the need becomes especially meaningful for families hoping to share a traditional holiday meal. That effort helps families create special holiday memories while receiving the nutritional support they need.

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The food bank relies on community generosity to meet an extraordinary demand. That includes purchasing 11 truckloads of fresh produce every week to help supplement donated food.triple-match donation campaign underway, meaning a contribution that would normally help provide three meals can help provide nine meals through the matching opportunity, according to Jackson. Give back now and throughout the year! Financial contributions are the food bank's greatest current need, but volunteers also play an essential role in keeping its operations running.

While the holiday season often inspires an outpouring of volunteer support, Jackson encourages the community to continue giving its time after the celebrations end. CentralTexasFoodBank.org The same website offers opportunities to donate, volunteer, and support the organization's holiday campaign. Hinojosa backs increases in teacher pay, phasing out Teacher Incentive AllotmentWitness says Texas execution of Houston man was "botched" A 70-year-old Texas inmate repeatedly complained of burning pain during a lethal injection that took over an hour, a witness says.

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