Commanders Beat Giants 24-21 on Jayden Daniels Late Touchdown Pass to Stefon Diggs

Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds left as the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21, tightening the NFC East race.

Jayden Daniels threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 57 seconds remaining, and the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21 on Thursday night to tighten the NFC East race.

The Giants led 21-17 with less than two minutes to go but could not close it out. Their final pass was intercepted, ending their last chance. The loss dropped the Giants to 5-3-1 on the season. The Dallas Cowboys are now 4-5 and closing the gap for second place in the division.

Also read Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Giants in Final-Minute Rally

Daniels Leads Commanders Victory

The Commanders improved to 3-5-1 and now hold the tie-breaker advantage over the Giants. Washington remains in the thick of the NFC East race. Daniels completed 23 of 33 passes for 249 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran 10 times for 28 yards and was sacked just once.

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He threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, both forced into tight coverage to tight end Chig Okonkwo. But he also delivered the game-winning dart over the middle to Diggs. Diggs finished with six catches for 83 yards, including the decisive score. He is the only receiver on the Commanders active roster who can consistently make big plays.

Daniels is now 5-0-1 in his career against the Giants. He did not beat them with his legs, but his elusiveness kept him clean in the pocket and extended plays when needed. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 36 passes for 294 yards and ran for 34 more yards.

He also threw a 66-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely through double coverage in the fourth quarter. McCarthy has been mostly outstanding since the Giants acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings, but the offense stalled late. The Giants ran six plays and went three-and-out on two possessions in the final 5:27. On the first stalled series, two runs by Cam Skattebo gained 9 yards.

Jameis Winston was stopped short on a third-and-1 quarterback sneak after a replay reversal. The Giants defense got the ball back twice with interceptions, once with 5:27 remaining and again with 2:15 remaining. The offense could not take time off the clock or protect the lead. Rookie kicker Dominic Zvada pushed a 33-yard field goal attempt wide left.

Giants Kicker Misses Crucial Kick

It was his sixth missed field goal in nine games. Only Harrison Butker of the Chiefs has more misses with seven. Zvada said of the miss, It is just inexcusable. It is a PAT.

I make those. His three misses in Washington forced the Giants to settle for a tie, and his two misses in Houston forced overtime. The Giants rank near the bottom of the NFL with 17 sacks. They entered the game with a league-worst pressure rate of 18.9 percent and could not consistently pressure Daniels.

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New York's top trade deadline priority was a defensive tackle who could help the leaky run defense and improve the pass rush. Losing edge rusher Brian Burns early in the season has hurt that effort. The Giants have a strong secondary and had two more interceptions on Thursday, but the defense must generate more pressure against better quarterbacks to survive the stretch run. Up next for the Giants is a difficult schedule.

They face the Jacksonville Jaguars in 10 days, then the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions over the next seven weeks. They will also face quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, Jared Goff and Dak Prescott. The Giants are not quite in that class yet, and the Cowboys are now nipping at their heels.

Commanders Tighten NFC East Race

For Washington, Daniels is rounding into form and looks more like the rookie sensation who carried a flawed team to the NFC Championship Game two years ago. This team may be even more flawed, but he showed he can carry it too. The Commanders have no other reliable weapons and no consistent running game, yet Daniels made plays with his arm and his legs. He reminded everyone he has the clutch gene when it mattered most.

The Giants now have two 23-year-old potential franchise quarterbacks under contract next season in McCarthy and Jaxson Dart. They are committed to Dart, but McCarthy can change that with his play. McCarthy cannot afford to lose many more games like this if he wants to make the Giants think about choosing him over Dart. The game-ending interception was thrown out of desperation, but the late stalls were more costly.

The NFC East looked like it might be a race again after this result. The Giants missed a golden opportunity to take a big step toward ending their 15-year division title drought. Washington kept its season alive with a dramatic road win. The Commanders now have the tie-breaker over New York and remain in the thick of the race.