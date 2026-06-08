A Sci-Fi Master Officially Returns This Week With Their 'Best Film In 20 Years'

The hype is high!

Some of cinema's greatest sci-fi storytellers are set to return in 2026, and arguably the best of the bunch finally has their new movie coming out this week.

Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, and J. J. Abrams are all hoping to make a splash in the back half of the year as they debut new stories in the familiar genre. But if there is a single sci-fi movie return that is most exciting for 2026, it's Steven Spielberg. He's been one of the genre's greatest and most prolific directors over the last nearly 50 years.

Starting with Close Encounters of the Third Kind in 1977, Spielberg has repeatedly returned to the world of aliens, space, advanced technology, and more, using his genius moviemaking brain to entertain audiences. Spielberg's sci-fi movies include classics like Jurassic Park and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial​​​​​. He teamed with Tom Cruise twice for modern sci-fi hits, Minority Report and War of the Worlds. Stanley Kubrick even entrusted him with making A.I.

Artificial Intelligence​​​​. Spielberg's love for science fiction and aliens even brought him to add these elements to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. After a sizable break from these movies, Spielberg officially returns to sci-fi this week with Disclosure Day. Coming to theaters on June 12 courtesy of Universal Pictures and starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and more, it's a long-awaited chance to see the director return to this familiar genre.

Thankfully, it appears he's made another can't-miss entry in the sci-fi realm. Disclosure Day Is Steven Spielberg's First Sci-Fi Movie Since 2018 Spielberg has been very active as a director in recent years, making West Side Story and The Fabelmans in the 2020s. His musical remake and semi-autobiographical drama have kept him busy but separated from sci-fi. Before making Disclosure Day, Spielberg last visited this genre in 2018 with Ready Player One.

While he adapted Ernest Cline's novel the last time around, Disclosure Day is his chance to make a wholly original sci-fi story again. We have to go all the way back to E.T. in 1982 to get Spielberg's last sci-fi movie that wasn't adapting some type of pre-existing source material or tied to an IP. This makes his return to the genre even more exciting. Disclosure Day returns Spielberg to the framework of humans encountering alien life.

He's done this before with Close Encounters, E.T. , War of the Worlds, and even Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The latter was his last alien movie, making Disclosure Day the film that broke an 18-year drought of his not exploring extraterrestrials. Disclosure Day Has Been Called Spielberg's Best Movie In 20 Years Any time a genre master returns like this, expectations are high.

Considering the incredible work Spielberg has done before with sci-fi overall, not to mention in the smaller scopes of originals or alien-driven stories, Disclosure Day arrives with the pressure to live up to what the director has done before. Thankfully, Disclosure Day's early reactions have been glowing. This included a rave response from Germain Lussier, who claims this is "Spielberg's best film in 20 years.

" In other words, it's his greatest movie since 2005's Munich. If that is true, it puts Disclosure Day ahead of films like Lincoln, The Post, West Side Story, and The Fabelmans. Subscribe for newsletter insights on Spielberg's sci-fi return Join the newsletter for in-depth analysis and context on Spielberg's Disclosure Day and other major sci-fi returns. Subscribing gives thoughtful coverage that explains why these films matter and what to watch next in the genre.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. That is high praise for Disclosure Day and suggests Spielberg has made another sci-fi classic.

However, the strong responses have not brought clarity for how it stacks up amongst the director's finest offerings in the genre. The 2026 sci-fi movie is only certainly greater than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and Ready Player One based on this assessment. As Disclosure Day opens wide in theaters this week and a full review embargo lifts, it will become clear sooner than later just how great Spielberg's new sci-fi movie is.

If it is another special entry in the genre from a master director, hopefully audiences will fully embrace it. Disclosure Day Like Follow Followed PG-13 Science Fiction Thriller Mystery Release Date June 12, 2026 Runtime 145 Minutes Director Steven Spielberg 6 Images Close Cast Writers David Koepp, Steven Spielberg Producers Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's New Sci-Fi Hit Praised by Stephen King Officially Passes a Streaming MilestoneStephen King has high praise for a recent streaming series that just passed an impressive milestone after its release.

Read more »

J.J. Abrams Returns to Directing with Two Major Sci-Fi ProjectsJ.J. Abrams has been out of the director's chair for nearly three years, since the massive backlash against Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He is now set to return with two major sci-fi projects, including The Great Beyond and The End of Oak Street.

Read more »

Total Recall Remake Review: A Self-Serious Take on the Sci-Fi ClassicThe Total Recall remake, released in 2012, has been available to stream for free in the United States since its debut. However, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, with a 31% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The remake lacks the intricate plotting, wry humor, and fleshed out characters that made the original a sci-fi classic. Directed by Paul Verhoeven and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger at his campy best, the original Total Recall holds a 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The remake is now available to stream on Tubi, but viewers are warned that the film's poor reception may not make it worth watching.

Read more »

Star City Emerges as Apple TV's New Paranoid Thriller Hit Amid Sci-Fi SlumpApple TV's sci-fi offerings have faced a downturn following the end of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, with For All Mankind failing to capture top streaming spots. Now, a new paranoid thriller set in the Space Race era, Star City, is showing strong promise. The series, a spin-off exploring lesser-known moments from For All Mankind, has garnered critical acclaim with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score and currently ranks third globally on FlixPatrol. With only a few episodes released, the show has the potential to climb to number one, potentially setting a new direction for Apple's franchise strategy.

Read more »