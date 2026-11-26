Before A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving hits NBC tonight at 9 pm ET, here's a look back at some of SNL's classic Thanksgiving sketches.

Before A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving hits NBC tonight at 9 pm ET, here's a look back at some of SNL's classic Thanksgiving sketches. NBC airs A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving tonight at 9 pm ET, serving up two hours of classic SNL Turkey Day sketches.

Saturday Night Live's Thanksgiving roundup spans 50-plus seasons, from beloved holiday chaos to sharply weird family feasts. SNL also spotlights Cut for Time gems like Thanksgivies, Thanksgiving Dinner, and Thanksgiving Foods.is on break for Thanksgiving doesn't mean that the long-running live sketch comedy and music show isn't going to find a little time to reflect back on some of the best Thanksgiving-themed sketches to hit our screens over the past 50+ years.

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Set to hit NBC tonight at 9 pm ET , we have an awards show honoring family members who ruined Thanksgiving dinner that starred) shows up.