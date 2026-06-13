A's activate SS Jacob Wilson, place DH Brent Rooker on injured list

Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson was activated off the injured list Friday, and designated hitter Brent Rooker was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Tuesday because of a bone bruise in his left knee.

was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Tuesday because of a bone bruise in his left knee. Wilson was placed on the injured list a month ago because of a dislocated left shoulder.

The 2025 All-Star is batting .292 with three home runs and 19 RBI over 39 games this season.

"I think the most important thing was being sure the shoulder was in a good spot, and it felt great," Wilson said. "I think it's right where we want it to be, and ultimately the decision to bring me back for this series. I'm just happy to be back. It feels good.

I feel confident.

"on Tuesday and Wednesday, and manager Mark Kotsay said he would be further evaluated on the off day Thursday. "The knee just wasn't improving," Kotsay said. "It wasn't, for the most part, staying stable. It was getting worse, so from that standpoint, we made the decision to IL him.

He did have a cortisone injection into the knee, which should hopefully help the healing process. The outlook right now is that there's a chance we get him back in 10 days. But we're going to definitely make sure this thing is healed before we make the decision to put him back out there.

" A two-time All-Star who has hit 30-plus home runs each of the past three seasons, Rooker is hitting. 200 with 10 homer and 29 RBI over 48 games this year.





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