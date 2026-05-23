A roundup of the daysnews in English

This news text contains 13 separate articles covering a wide range of topics, from a judge dismissing criminal charges against a man mistakenly deported to the death of a rapper and a purchase between fast-fashion companies. It also discusses issues related to healthcare, music, scarce resources, the environment, and a variety of politics and religion-themed articles.

Judge dismisses criminal charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia , who was mistakenly deported / Pushed to the limit, Republicans show rare defiance to Trump's demands / NASCAR's Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals / “It Takes Two” rapper Rob Base, who helped bring hip-hop mainstream, dies at 59 / Chinese fast-fashion juggernaut Shein to buy eco-friendly Everlane in an unlikely fit / Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months – and a felony theft charge / How 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of Africa / A photo captures tear gas drifting across a mountain road during Bolivia protests / Plastic bags don go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? / FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US market / Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it / As demand for GLP-1 pills and shots surges, healthy habits are still key / President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

/ A look at the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha and their significance to Muslims around the world / Miles de cubanos muestran su apoyo a Rál Castro luego de acusaciones de EEU





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Abrego Garcia Defiance Exercise Rapper Shein Sleep Judge Deepfakes Recycling News Ruth Bader Ginsburg Featured Permafinder Pills Politics Rabbi David Wolpe Rational

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