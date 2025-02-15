This news bulletin covers a range of topics, including a looming polar vortex, a concerning measles outbreak, Valentine's Day reflections, OpenAI's rejection of Elon Musk's proposal, a heartwarming wedding story, and international developments. Additionally, the article delves into a college basketball matchup between Grambling and Texas Southern, providing insights into their performance and key players. It also touches on recent events involving Secretary of State Rubio and the state of NATO.

A significant polar vortex is on its way to the United States, forecasted to be the 10th and chilliest of the winter season. Meanwhile, Texas is battling its worst measles outbreak in nearly three decades, with cases now reaching 48. On a lighter note, this Valentine's Day, people are encouraged to reflect on the diverse forms of love that enrich their lives. In the business world, OpenAI's board has unanimously rejected Elon Musk's $97.4 billion acquisition proposal.

A heartwarming story emerged from a snowy Colorado ski resort where dozens of couples tied the knot on Valentine's Day. Finally, authorities are piecing together a timeline of activities related to a cult-like group suspected in the killing of a Border Patrol agent. In international news, Argentinians are flocking to beaches in neighboring countries, seeking affordable paradise vacations. European leaders are preparing to respond to the United States at a security summit following changes in security norms by the Trump administration.In college basketball, Grambling faces Texas Southern in a matchup of Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. Grambling has a 4-4 record in home games and a 1-7 record against teams with winning records. Texas Southern boasts a 7-4 record against SWAC opponents. The Tigers rank ninth in the SWAC, averaging 27.6 points per game in the paint, spearheaded by Jaylen Wysinger's 3.7 average. Grambling scores an average of 67.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.Key players for Grambling include Mikale Stevenson, averaging 11 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games. For Texas Southern, Kavion McClain is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 steals. Zaire Hayes is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games. Penn State has appointed former Temple coach Stan Drayton as their new running backs coach.The Grambling Tigers have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games, averaging 66.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game. The Texas Southern Tigers have a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.3 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.In other news, a plane carrying Secretary of State Rubio to Europe had to return due to a mechanical issue. NATO is facing internal turmoil following the United States' announcement that its security priorities are shifting elsewhere.





