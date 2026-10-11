DARPA‐funded robot builds 1.4‑meter antenna in space, sparking record $20.8 billion boom in autonomous space startups

A Caltech-led DARPA-funded project has achieved the first autonomous construction of a structure in space, with a robotic truss builder assembling a 1.4-meter reflector antenna. The milestone could enable large-scale space systems like giant telescopes and solar power arrays.

A Caltech robot completed a 1.4‑meter (4.5‑foot) reflector antenna in Earth orbit on May 12, 2026, marking the first time a structure can be assembled in space without astronaut assistance. The Autonomous In‑Space Tensioned Reflector Assembly (ASTRA) mission, funded by DARPA's Novel Orbital and Moon Manufacturing, Materials, and Mass‑efficient Design (NOM4D) program, proved that a robotic manipulator can pick up composite fiber tubes, aluminum joints and a Kapton film, and place them precisely to build a truss.

ASTRA's success came after three mission phases: design and lab testing on the ground, integration with the Momentus Vigoride‑7 tug, and the flight phase aboard a SpaceX Falcon‑9 rocket launched on March 30, 2026. In orbit, the robot operated for six months, assembling the two pre‑built sections of the truss and adding new pieces using autonomous guidance. Although a time limit prevented completion of the full truss, the mission demonstrated the feasibility of building large structures in microgravity.

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The significance of this demonstration extends beyond a single antenna. By showing that large reflective surfaces can be constructed in space, the technology paves the way for massive radio‑frequency and optical telescopes that would otherwise be too large to launch as a single payload. It also opens the possibility of building ground‑breaking solar‑array stations for space‑based power harvest and the future of high‑throughput broadband nets.

Industry reaction has been swift and substantial. In the week following the flight, investors announced a record $20.8 billion in funding for autonomous space‑construction startups, according to market analysts. Companies such as Onyx Space, Aurora Assembly and Stellar Forge have raised new rounds to develop in‑orbit fabrication tools, with some already securing contracts for satellite and telescope end‑of‑life servicing.

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SARPA's Program Manager Andrew Detor emphasized that the program's ambition is "hundreds of meters or kilometers in scale," noting that current launch vehicles limit pre‑constructed sizes to the size of their fairings. In microgravity, however, engineers can extend structures far beyond that boundary, limited only by engineering, safety and economics.

The ASTRA team, led by Sergio Pellegrino, highlighted that this mission was merely a proof of concept. "We hit several surprises that forced us to adjust our plans, but we successfully validated the core idea of autonomous truss construction," Pellegrino said during a post‑flight briefing. He also noted that the next step is to add a robotic assembly to correct and upgrade existing payloads, thereby turning the approach into a viable repair platform for satellites and space stations.

NASA and commercial partners are already eyeing similar capabilities. A recent proposal from an asteroid‑mining company announced plans for the world's first fully autonomous mining mission in 2027, using similar robotic builders to deploy equipment on the asteroid's surface without human intervention.

The broader implications for science are vast. Larger antennas mean higher resolution images for both optical and radio astronomers, allowing the detection of fainter, more distant objects. In communications, larger phased‑array antennas could provide unprecedented bandwidth for deep‑space probes and broadband services to Earth.

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With the funding surge and growing interest from both space agencies and commercial players, the next generation of missions could see autonomous builders not just constructing but also maintaining and upgrading structures in orbit. This advancement promises to redefine what is possible for space infrastructure, turning the dream of massive, lightweight, and rapidly deployable space systems into an attainable reality.