A Road Trip Thriller That'll Make You Think Twice Before Driving Alone at Night

Passenger, directed by André Øvredal, is a chilling road trip thriller that proves horror can be just as effective when it taps into our deepest fears of isolation and vulnerability. By the time the credits roll, you may find yourself questioning whether open highways and rest stops are truly safe spaces.

In the best horror movies, the most effective scares come from the familiar, twisted just enough to feel dangerous. Passenger, the latest from director André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, The Last Voyage of the Demeter), adheres to this formula, crafting a compelling and unnerving road trip thriller that capitalizes on the inherent vulnerability of driving alone at night .

The film is driven by its atmosphere, cultivated through deliberate pacing and striking visual language, as well as well-timed jump scares and practical effects





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Horror Film Road Trip Thriller Driving Alone At Night Atmosphere Visual Language Practical Effects Escape Horror

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