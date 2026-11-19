“A rare REAL moment caught on television.”

CBS Photo Archive / Getty Images Kristin was struck by a piece of lighting equipment while shooting a scene for the show, leaving her with several severe injuries, including a near-fatal “seven-inch skull fracture.

” Detailing her injuries in 2023, Kristin, “My hair extensions, you know, saved my — it made the hairline fracture go together. So, my doctor said, ‘What are these metal things? ’ I said, ‘They’re hair extensions. ’ And he said, ‘They saved your life.

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’” Kristin Chenoweth says she regrets not pursuing legal action against CBS for her injury on The Good Wife set: “I didn’t do it out of fear & anxiety, so don’t ever let fear ruin your life. ”After stating that she chooses to wear extensions because she has, in her words,"such thin hair," Kristin asked the show's cohosts if they had any pieces in themselves, which prompted Julie Chen to begin removing her clip-ins:And then, Julie, Kristin, and Aisha turned their attention to Sheryl Underwood, who was wearing a wig.

At first, she was hesitant…… But then, as her cohosts and audience cheered her on, she ended up removing her wig to reveal her natural hair! And to top the moment off, guest host Donny Osmond ran over to give Sheryl a kiss on the cheek:on TikTok, fans couldn’t help but tear up over the beautiful display of “female empowerment. ” “Why did this make me cry? ” someone wrote, while another user echoed, “Made me so emotional and empowered!

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”“I love womenhood,” one person commented.

“when girls are on each other's side it's the best thing ever,” another user wrote. “Such a beautiful moment, so proud of ladies who can show their authentic selves and know they are still beautiful and loved,” one fan said. “This is honestly SO empowering! ” someone wrote.

“A rare REAL moment caught on television,” someone said, while one more comment read, “GIRLHOOD NEVER ENDS AND IS BEAUTIFUL. ”