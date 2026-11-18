Drought-related injuries and malnutrition resulted in twice the number of cubs treated in a typical year.

Orphaned bear cubs at the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center socializing together in a large pen area. The center treated a record number of orphaned bears in 2026.

in search of food. Those conditions also led one rehabilitation center to treat a record number of orphaned young bears suffering from injuries and malnutrition. The Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in the San Luis Valley took in 47 orphaned bear cubs and yearlings in 2026, according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which operates the center.

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That’s more than double what it sees in a typical year and up from 2025, when the center rehabilitated 29 bears.

“For the last 15 years, we’ve averaged about 20 orphaned black bear cubs a year here at Frisco Creek,” Michael Sirochman, facility manager, said in a statement. “Fortunately, this year we did not have any bobcats, mountain lions or red foxes, so all mammal pen space has been available and dedicated to housing cubs.

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“We were also able to finish modifications to several pens that were set up for other species in the past and were not very useful for bear cubs. This has allowed us to take in a record number of cubs this year,” he added. Frisco Creek facility manager Michael Sirochman places an ear tag in the right ear of a cub alongside his wife, Tracey Sirochman, CPW Southwest Region Manager Cory Chick and CPW Director Laura Clellan.

The Frisco Creek center usually cares for “young-of-the-year” cubs, meaning those that are less than 1 year old. However, it has increasingly taken in yearlings, many of which are malnourished after hibernating through their first winter without sufficient fat reserves. They are often small enough to be mistaken for cubs.

Most bears that arrive at the center have been orphaned because their mother has died, for example, from being hit by a car or being euthanized. As of September, CPW hadThis year, CPW saw a rise in the number of young bears abandoned by their mothers due to a lack of food sources.

The agency described 2026 as “the worst year of natural food production for bears that CPW has recorded,” attributable to Many parts of the state reported complete food failures in most common bear food sources, such as acorns, serviceberries, chokecherries and plums, according to Mark Vieira, manager of CPW’s Carnivore and Furbearer Program.

“Each year, we collect staff survey data on natural bear food fall conditions around the state, and 2026 will go down as the worst statewide results we’ve seen since we started surveys in 2008,” Vieira said in a statement. Despite the challenges, Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center had several success stories from the year. One of the most notable was a yearling that sustained serious burns from the.

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The bear arrived at the center on July 20 with burns on the bottoms of all four of its paws. It weighed just 31 pounds. The rehabilitation team used wound dressings and red light therapy to help with the healing process — and it worked. The bear’s paws have healed and he now weighs 120 pounds, CPW said.

The agency expects to release the bear into the wild in late November for hibernation. Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s goal is to mimic the wild environment so the bears can survive when released. That’s why feeding and cleaning take place so that the bears do not see humans, according to CPW.

Male cubs must weigh at least 70 pounds and female cubs must weigh at least 60 pounds before they can be released, but most clock in between 80 and 100 pounds. The bears are released in the same region in which they were originally found. This year, 21 cubs were sent to Frisco Creek from CPW’s Southeast Region, 18 from the Northeast, seven from the Southwest and one from the Northwest.

Of those, 31 are expected to be returned to the wild before winter. Sirochman, the facility manager, received a grant this year to track 10 bear cubs using GPS collars and study how the animals adapt to their new environments. The goal is to assess how successful current reintroduction strategies are working and how to possibly amend them in the future.