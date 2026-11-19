November's 'beaver moon' is the first of three consecutive supermoons. Here's when to look up and what makes it special.

The "wolf" supermoon sets over Richmond Park in southwest London. Supermoons can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than the smallest full moons of the year.

Henry NICHOLLS/AFP, Getty Images The moon is about to put on a three-month show. On November 24, the Beaver Moon will kick off a streak of three consecutive, bringing our celestial neighbor a little closer to Earth than usual. But don't expect it to look too different from the full moons you've seen before—supermoons are more about orbital alignment than dramatic visuals.

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The moon travels around Earth in an oval-shaped orbit, so its distance from us changes from about 226,000 miles to 251,000 miles over the course of each orbit, on average.

“The point where the moon is closest to Earth is called perigee, and the farthest point is apogee,” says Devon Salasin, head astronomer and area manager at. “Perigee can occur at any moon phase, but when it coincides with a full moon, it is called a ‘supermoon. ’”“Supermoon” itself is a popular label rather than a formal astronomical term; astronomers describe the phenomenon as a perigee-syzygy of the sun, Earth, and moon.

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“This is a fancy way to say they all line up,” says Salasin. A supermoon can subtly appear larger and brighter than a full moon farther from Earth, but not by much.

“Although the moon appears slightly bigger and brighter in the sky during a supermoon, the difference is nearly indistinguishable to the naked eye,” says Salasin. What can make the moon look enormous, however, is an optical illusion. When it rises near the horizon, our brains can trick us into seeing it as much larger than it really is. The moon’s apparent size doesn’t change as it climbs, but foreground buildings, trees, or hills can make it seem larger by comparison.

Photographers can mimic the effect with a telephoto lens: shot from far away, the moon looks enormous next to foreground buildings or landmarks because of lens compression. The full moon reaches peak illumination on Tuesday, November 24, at 2:53 p.m. UTC, or 9:53 a.m. EST. Since that moment falls during daylight for much of the United States, look for the moon after sunset, either the evening prior or that day. The moon will still appear nearly full at this time.

To catch the moon low on the horizon—when it might seem larger to our eyes—check the moonrise time for your location. Moonrise can occur at any time of day or night. You don’t need a telescope or binoculars to see the moon, of course, but even low-power optical aids reveal geological features on the lunar surface.

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With these tools, you can also view fainter night-sky objects; on November 24, the Pleiades star cluster, also known as M45, will be near the moon. If the skies cloud over for the event, don’t worry—the biggest supermoon of the year arrives next month, followed by another supermoon in January 2027.