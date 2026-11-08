A rare sight in southern Utah: Dormant waterfall roars back to life after historic autumn storms

Usually dormant, waterfall in southwestern Utah springs back to life after recent storms.

St. George • Fueled by historic autumn storms, a rare second act is underway 15 miles west of St. George at Gunlock State Park, where roaring waterfalls are sending visitors scrambling to catch the unexpected, spring-like spectacle.

The autumn flow is unusual. Utah State Parks spokesperson Ally O’Rullian said the falls, if they spill at all, typically roar into action about mid-March when the melting snowpack from nearby mountains swell the Gunlock Reservoir.

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“The falls are intermittent and don’t last long,” she warned, noting the current run began Monday and will likely end within several days. By state parks officials’ calculations, the falls have flowed only six times in the past 15 years, but O’Rullian noted a November spill is extremely rare.

The reason for this unseasonable display, she added, is that recent storms have driven water levels in the reservoir 27 feet higher over the past five weeks, pushing it past capacity and sending torrents surging down the spillway. National Weather Service meteorologist Hayden Mahan said the surge follows near record-setting rainfall. Southwestern Utah has seen nearly 10 inches of precipitation since the start of the water year on Oct. 1.

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St. George logged over 3 inches in October alone — nearly four times its monthly average — before adding another 1.6 inches in early November, Mahan noted. The deluge has awakened the oft-dormant waterfall, creating a literal and figurative spillover effect. Parks officials say torrents of tourists flock to the site when the falls spring to life.

During the last flow in March, the park recorded 29,000 visitors, more than double the 12,000 tallied during the dry conditions of March 2025, according to O’Rullian. Popular as they are, the falls overflowing the red rocks were not designed as a tourist attraction.

Zach Renstrom, general manager of the Washington County Water Conservancy District which owns the manmade body of water, said the reservoir and emergency spillway were constructed in 1970 to divert overflow away from the main dam and across the natural red sandstone formations. Still, hordes of people are drawn to the site, scrambling up the rocky slopes to snap pictures of the watery desert transformation.

Shantel Chand and Tanisha Sing, visiting from Vancouver, called the rushing water juxtaposed against the red rock a striking contrast.

“It’s cool to see the ecosystem and how everything works and all comes together in the end,” Chand said. Steve Hachtman, visiting from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, echoed that sentiment, noting the unexpected greenery and flowing water were a treat in Southern Utah’s arid landscape.

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“It opens your eyes to nature,” he said. Scenic views, safety hazards However, parks officials caution that the scenic views carry significant hazards. Fast floodwaters, slick sandstone and submerged tree branches and other debris can make footing treacherous near the falls. To lessen the risk, they urge visitors to keep children and pets close, stay on dry ground and avoid jumping or diving.

Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jacob Paul emphasized that the dangers are well-documented. He noted that search and rescue teams recently had to save a man and woman whose Toyota Tacoma got stuck while trying to cross the rain-swollen Santa Clara River below the falls. During past high-water events, he said, emergency responders have had to airlift visitors who were injured after jumping off rocks or diving into the pools.

In 2025, several people were evacuated by helicopter after suffering serious femur fractures at the falls, he added. Paul said visitors who recreate irresponsibly at Gunlock not only put themselves at risk, but also first responders.

“We are happy to come and help them when they need us,” he said, “but we’d prefer that people exercise caution. ” Renstrom echoed Paul’s concerns about the falls, urging visitors to use good judgment.

“They are beautiful, they are great,” he said, “but they are also deadly. ”