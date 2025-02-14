A Rare Japanese-German Fusion: This Modified BMW Z1 is a Collector's Dream

This BMW Z1, more than just a quirky roadster, is a rare example of a collaboration between two tuning legends. Originally converted by Japanese tuner Tommykaira and then enhanced by Hartge, this car boasts a unique history and a special allure for enthusiasts.

The BMW Z1 was an oddity from the very beginning. Conceived as a testbed for innovative technologies, it sported a funky two-seater sports car body. The 'Z' stood for 'zukunft', German for 'future'. Its most recognizable feature was the retractable doors, but arguably even more innovative were the plastic body panels. Not only were they lightweight and deformable, but they could theoretically be swapped for different colors in minutes.

Despite its coolness, BMW only sold 8,000 Z1s between 1988 and 1991, a relatively small number for a German automotive giant. Compare that to the nearly 300,000 Z3s sold between 1995 and 2002. While its unique looks likely contributed to its lukewarm reception, a price tag of £37,000 (over £100,000 today!) certainly didn't help. However, slow sales didn't deter tuners. Soon, an Alpina version arrived with a beefier 2.7-litre engine. Hartge also had a go, resulting in the car you see here. Admittedly, the modifications to the Z1 are relatively tame by Hartge standards. Like the Alpina car, Hartge's version increased displacement from 2.5 to 2.7 liters, utilizing the same engine as the B3 2.7 in the former and a bored-out version of the stock engine in the latter. Customers could choose from a multitude of upgrades, including higher compression pistons and a remap. While a fully-kitted-out version produced around 200hp, this particular model, with some options ticked and others not, has been dyno'd at 178hp - a modest increase from the standard engine's 170hp.All the Hartge bits, from the engine upgrades to the larger wheels and side stripes, are merely a part of what makes this Z1's story so interesting. While it wears Hartge branding, it was originally assembled by Japanese tuning legends Tommykaira, known for creating crazy vehicles like the The firm served as Hartge's distributor in Japan at the time, carrying out the conversion of this car in 1997. Its owner then brought the car to the UK a year later, and it has remained in the country ever since. It saw frequent use during its first decade in Britain, with the original owner racking up 30,000 miles before it was passed on to its next custodian in 2009. Four years later, it landed in the possession of a BMW collector, who stored the car for almost three years. It then underwent an extensive restoration by Z1 specialist Ivor Dadswell in 2017, including sourcing the original wheels, reseating most of the body panels, and refurbishing the door mechanism. More recently, it received a full service and wheel alignment, and has been sparingly used with just 34,000 miles (displayed as 55,000 kilometers) on the clock. An incredible mashup of two cult tuning legends, and an exceptionally rare sight anywhere in the world, let alone here in Britain. This makes it a truly unique collectible, something currently available on PH (albeit with nearly double the mileage). If, however, you prefer your Hartge with proper doors and more grunt, there are other options..





