The experiences of a Temple sophomore and the student she accused of rape offer an inside look at a fraught disciplinary process, as colleges nationally face new scrutiny over sexual misconduct cases.

For nearly a year, Sarah Harris felt little support after she said she had been sexually assaulted by a Temple University classmate. Then she took to Instagram.

“I was ostracized by a community I so longed to be part of because I was raped,” the Temple sophomore wrote in a Sept. 29 post under her own name that quickly gained more than 20,000 likes and nearly 2,000 reposts. Commenters, including Temple alumni and staff, praised Harris for speaking out.

Also read Terrorism charges in Aurora Hindu temple mass murder plot, but no hate charges

Some also accused the university of failing victims: Temple, Harris said, had found her classmate guilty of sexual exploitation, because he had made an audio recording of the October 2025 incident without her consent and had played it for other students. But the university did not find him guilty of assault, and it never told Harris that it had suspended the student, she said.

The accused student’s parents, speaking to The Inquirer on his behalf, said that Harris had falsely accused their son of rape, and that she had initiated the sexual encounter. They said their son, who was a sophomore at the time, made the recording to be able to prove his innocence — and then played it for other students to defend his reputation.

“He got suspended on a technicality,” said the student’s father. He compared his son’s decision to recording “a crooked cop” — noting that his son is Black, and Harris is white. While her son was punished for making the recording, “it’s the recording that saved him” from being found guilty of assault, his mother said. They said Temple failed their son, too, by not adequately supporting him during the monthslong process.

The Inquirer is not naming the student or his parents because he has not been charged with a crime; Harris did not name him in her post. By publicly sharing their experiences, both the accuser and the accused have offered an inside look at how Temple handles sexual assault allegations — a fraught process that aims to deliver justice outside of a traditional justice system.

Colleges are facing new scrutiny around how they handle sexual misconduct allegations amid a national uproar around an explosive lawsuit brought by a woman who said she was gang-raped in a Cornell University fraternity house. Critics have accused the university of not supporting the victim and applying discipline unevenly to accused students — a conversation that has been amplified by social media. Temple is among schools nationally that are reexamining their policies in the lawsuit’s wake.

Last month, the university announced it would be convening an advisory group to ensure that its processes for dealing with sexual assault “are as rigorous, comprehensive and humane as possible. ” It has also hired an external consultant to review its code of conduct on sexual assault, officials said.

Advertisement

Harris’ complaint, which she made public six months after its private resolution, has shone a light on the thorny nature of the college disciplinary system — and the challenges facing Temple and other colleges pledging to improve it. The spotlight comes as schools confront demands for more accountability and trauma-informed practices, while balancing the rights of accused students.

Earlier this month, Drexel University paused all undergraduate student events involving alcohol, and placed two fraternities on suspension as it investigates hazing and sexual misconduct allegations. Temple declined to comment on specifics of Harris’ case, citing privacy laws. Those privacy laws also prevent public review of how university disciplinary processes work. Hearings regarding misconduct complaints are private.

While some states — like New York and Illinois — require universities to report anonymized outcomes of sexual misconduct complaints, schools do not have to explain how they decided specific cases. Universities in all states are required to report crime statistics. At Temple, there were 10 reported rapes last year , including two off campus.

Jodi Bailey Accavello, vice president of student affairs at Temple, said in an interview that the university “has done a good job in general” in responding to sexual misconduct complaints. But “whether we think we’re doing a good job or not,” if a student is disappointed by the process, “then people aren’t going to want to come to us when they’re going through the most traumatic thing that has happened to them,” Accavello said.

A Title IX dismissal, then monthslong investigation Harris decided to speak publicly on social media and to The Inquirer in light of the Cornell allegations, voicing frustration with the process that unfolded after she reported to Temple last fall that she was sexually assaulted. Harris, who was an 18-year-old freshman at the time, said she was not ready to go to the police immediately after the Oct. 10, 2025, incident, which took place after a party off campus.

But she confided in a professor, who told Harris staff like her were required to make a report to Temple’s Title IX office. Under the law, schools receiving federal funding are required to investigate sexual harassment complaints. Harris said that within days, she filed a Title IX complaint. By going through Temple rather than police, “I thought I would feel safer, I would have way more options,” Harris said.

The office dismissed her complaint in late October 2025 because the alleged assault happened off campus. By that point, Harris had learned that the student had made a recording and had played it for classmates — including on campus, she said. She said she reported the recording to the Title IX office as well.

Title IX requires schools to dismiss complaints about off-campus conduct, said Tamara Rice Lave, a law professor at the University of Miami who has advised students on both sides of Title IX cases. But playing the recording on campus should have been treated as a separate alleged offense, Lave said.

“There’s a strong argument” that it should have been investigated by the Title IX office, said Lave, who was not familiar with the complaint but was responding to Harris’ characterization. Harris was frustrated by the dismissal — including because the Title IX office had inadvertently sent the notice to her and a student unconnected to the incident, not the one she accused.

She was stunned that something as sensitive as a sexual assault allegation had been shared with the wrong person.

“I was so mad,” she said. “How dare you do that to me? ” Harris had told her story three times to Title IX representatives at that point, she said. She repeated it again after being referred to Temple’s student conduct office, which reviews complaints about all student code of conduct violations, not just those related to sexual misconduct.

The process took months: Harris was referred in early November, and a hearing was scheduled for March. The wait was difficult for Harris, who ended up dropping some classes. She and the accused student are part of the same program at Temple, and “everybody knew about it,” Harris said. She felt like people were avoiding her, while the accused student did not seem to be facing repercussions, socially or academically.

Advertisement

The accused student’s mother expressed frustration that her son had to inform the leaders of his program himself that he was facing assault allegations. Because Temple had not involved his program leaders in the investigation, “they couldn’t offer help or support him,” the mother said. Her son, she said, “carried this by himself. ” Silence on disciplinary outcomes The complaint was decided at a Zoom hearing.

A woman serving as a judge told Harris she had listened to the audio recording and questioned her, Harris said. Temple spokesperson Steve Orbanek, while not commenting on specifics of Harris’ case, said in an email that all reports of sexual violence made to the university are investigated by a “trained professional.

” Each student involved in a complaint has an opportunity to present evidence “before an external adjudicator, most often a retired judge who is trained on hearing matters related to sexual violence” as well as Temple’s policies, Orbanek said. Harris said that at the end of the hearing, she and the accused student were placed in a virtual room by themselves, where the judge then told them she had found the student guilty of sexual exploitation, but not sexual assault.

The accused student’s lawyer, Derek Steenson, said in an interview with The Inquirer it was inevitable that his client would be disciplined for the recording.

“He gets a semester for a suspension — you could do a lot worse,” said Steenson, who practices criminal defense. He said the disciplinary process was “awful” for his client and called the rape accusation a “heinous lie. ” No documentation of the hearing is publicly available. Temple said it does record conduct hearings, but does not provide recordings of them to students; students involved in the hearing can submit a request to listen to the recording, Orbanek said.

After the hearing, Harris said she had no idea whether the student would be disciplined. She never received notice that he had been suspended, a fact she only learned from peers in August, she said. While federal rules require that Temple share disciplinary results with the complainant in Title IX cases, “in other kinds of student conduct cases, disciplinary results are not shared with the complainant,” Orbanek said in an email.

“That said, for matters that fall outside of Title IX jurisdiction but implicate similar types of underlying behavior, the determination is not as straight forward, as there are various factors, including privacy rights, that are taken into consideration,” Orbanek said. He said the topic is one the new university Sexual Harm Advisory Committee “plans to examine closely. ” Lave said she was surprised that a student in Harris’ situation would not have been notified of discipline.

Given privacy laws, “I understand why schools don’t say anything” about disciplinary cases, Lave said. But, she noted, “it can hurt both sides. ” The accused student’s parents were angered by Harris’ Instagram post and upset their son was still being accused of rape despite the outcome of the hearing. His father has posted on social media himself, attacking Harris and defending his son’s reputation.

“I just want the truth to be known,” his mother said. ‘A really tense time’ for students Temple officials say they are committed to improving their systems for sexual misconduct cases. Accavello said the new advisory committee is looking at everything from policies and resources to communication with students and transparency about the process.

“Our students shouldn’t be caught in whose office does what” and “retelling their story every single time,” said Accavello, who said the university has hired an external consultant to review its code of conduct on sexual assault and harassment. Laura Sinko, an associate professor of nursing at Temple who is faculty adviser to the university’s Student Activists Against Sexual Assault group, noted that a dismissal of a Title IX complaint “can feel like a rejection” even if the university is taking up the case through its student conduct office.

Sinko, who is also a sexual assault nurse examiner and is serving on the Temple advisory committee, said Temple and other schools need to provide victims with more options . Students might not be ready to formally report an assault, she said, but may need help with housing or academic accommodations. Finding more ways to support students can help build institutional trust, Sinko said.

“This is a really tense time now for students, with the Cornell case being in full view, and worries about these cases being swept under the rug,” she said. Harris, who said she is now working with the university to create a set of accommodations going forward, said it was “so validating” to read hundreds of comments supporting her Instagram post after feeling disregarded by Temple. “I just wanted them to believe me,” she said.