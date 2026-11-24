A.R. Rahman unpacks the ragas, silences and collaborators behind his score for Bharat Bala's Maha Kumbh drama 'Banaras,' which premiered at IFFI.

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'Written by Ravinder Randhawa and Sriram Rajan, “Banaras” centers on a father living with dementia and his two estranged children , who set out on a journey to confront their family history and the musical legacy they stand to inherit. The film is set against the backdrop of the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, a Hindu pilgrimage often described as the largest gathering of people on Earth.

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Rahman worked with classical vocalist Ajoy Chakrabarty and singers Vaishali Samant and Ronkini Gupta. He said restraint, ambience and silence mattered as much as the music itself. The score came together fast. Bala approached Rahman in November, just two to three months before the Maha Kumbh began, leaving little time to develop the story, cast the film and compose its music.

“They say Ganga flows. We started flowing,” Bala said. The pairing goes back decades.

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“Banaras,” Bala’s first feature since “Maryan” , extends a collaboration with Rahman that includes “Vande Mataram” , “Jana Gana Mana” and “Jiyo Utho Badho Jeeto,” the anthem for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Music shaped the images too. The film was shot between Banaras and Prayagraj, and cinematographer Marc Koninckx had to contend with the unpredictable Maha Kumbh crowds at the Prayagraj site.

He set out to capture emotion through light, framing and composition so that audiences feel part of the action rather than observers.

“The camera is like music,” he said, explaining that he builds visual rhythm by setting colors and visual elements against each other. For Neeraj Kabi, the role was a gift for an actor.

“When you go into a particular space, that space takes over and everything starts happening,” he said of filming at the actual Maha Kumbh. Banerjee said he drew on his own relationship with his father for the film’s emotionally charged father-son confrontation, while Chhaya Kadam, who spoke about the need to understand people living with dementia, said: “Whatever is inside, should be said on time. ” The film’s first notes belong to another Banaras musician.

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Bala opens “Banaras” with archival footage of shehnai maestro Bismillah Khan, which reached him as a WhatsApp forward.

“I’ve always missed filming him,” Bala said, adding that he wanted the film to begin with “the son of the soil from Banaras. ”BBC, Netflix and Live Nation Among Major Entertainment Companies Summoned to U.K. Government Meeting Over Abuse Scandals‘Pride and Prejudice’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden Reboot Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy’s Love Story for Netflix BBC Blurs Trans Rights T-Shirt on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ but Says It’s ‘Standard Practice’ to Cut ‘Overt Branding or Slogans’