A Publicist Navigates Long-Distance Love and a Bartender in New York City

This week, a publicist juggles a long-distance relationship with a medical student in Los Angeles and a romantic involvement with a bartender in New York City, all while dealing with roommates and work life.

This week, a publicist juggles a long-distance relationship and a bartender she’s sleeping with down the street: 28, in a relationship, New York City Wake to New York noises: brakes; sirens; my radiator clicking even though it’s still warm this fall.

Dress for work. I’m in PR at a big hair-care company, pitching editors and managing influencer partnerships. I’ve always loved hair, and I haveMy roommates, Ava and Nora, are in the kitchen, annoying me as usual. We’ve lived together for a year and a half.

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They went to college together and I’m a random friend of a friend. They’re all about their private jokes. They’re in long-distance relationships . I suspect they’re both cheating on their boyfriends, though they don’t tell me anything about their personal lives.

They think I’m pure and inexperienced . Go to the bathroom and brush my teeth. My co-worker Jess asks if I want to go to lunch at a new place on Ninth Ave. We both love a bowl …Text Ben, “When will I see you?

” Ben’s in medical school in L.A. , where I’m from. When I visited last year, we met and hit it off at a Silverlake bar. He’s studying to be the kind of doctor that my dad is, so we have a lot in common.

We’re not exclusive but spend time together when I’m in L.A. or he’s here. And … I love him. I don’t tell him, though. I’m playing the long game.

Ben asks to FaceTime tonight. I type, “Of course. ”Stop by my bodega for seltzer and a protein bar. I hate coming home hungry because, if my roommates are in the kitchen, I can’t dive into the fridge without awkward small talk.

But they’re not here. Boil pasta and chop chicken sausage and broccoli. Ben never FaceTimed, and I never messaged. Medical school is hard, and I never want him to file me under “more stress.

” Only “pleasure. ”I think Ava and Nora like to smoke pot and hook up sometimes. I’m hearing moaning, and they’re both in Nora’s room. It’s on the other side of the apartment, so I can’t be sure.

I’d never judge. It’s only slightly weird that they don’t trust me. Not a great feeling. Try to fall asleep thinking about something else.

Ben! Radiator’s clicking. It’s hot as hell. Try to decide if I’m hungry or anxious.

Both, obviously. Brush my teeth before facing the roomies. One is grinding coffee beans and the other’s on her phone. We say “good morning,” but that’s it.

Drafting a press release that I want to be perfect. We’re getting close to the holidays and I’m hoping for a bonus. Jess asks, “How’s Ben? ” I say “He’s good!

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” in a girlfriend-y tone. To keep it simple, I told my work friends that we’re in a committed, long-distance relationship, which we are, but exclusivity has never come up. Again, I don’t want to stress him out, so I tell myself I’m fine with it. Lunch with Jess and another co-worker at a salad place that’s literally out of dressing.

We ask for refunds, which turns into a big fight with the manager. We feel like three Karens. Go home early because my boss is out. My apartment’s empty.

Make pasta again, the only good thing in my life today. Declan texts. He manages a tiny bar down the street, one of those places that seats ten people max. I love it and often go alone, have a glass of wine, and talk to him.

On two occasions, I’ve slept with him after closing. Declan is in his late 20s and charming, witty, and really nice. He’s not conventionally attractive at all. This guy is short and prematurely balding — the opposite of my tall doctor-in-training with gorgeous hair.

But the sex … Wow. Outrageously, wildly good. So when Declan asks if I’m free to stop by, I say “yes. ” My loser-ish night is picking up.

Only two other people are at Declan’s bar. They look like 40-something parents on a night off. Declan makes me a negroni and we catch up. He loves to joke about my working in hair since he’s got so little.

All I can think about is the promise of phenomenal sex. Down my negroni. We’re fucking on the bar’s floor in an area where no street passersby can see us. It’s not as nasty as it sounds: He put a very nice, clean tablecloth down.

The doors are locked and he’s turned off the bar’s cameras. The sex is fast and great. I come really hard. When he pulls out, I notice that his penis curves left.

That works great for me. Wake up to a quiet apartment. Shuffle around, making coffee and scrolling. I drunk-texted Ben from the bar as Declan closed up — mostly flirty “I miss you, babe” messages back and forth.

I don’t think Ben has another girl in L.A. , though he technically could. He’s implied that school, work, and me in NYC are enough right now. Hop on a call with an editor I suspect wants free product.

I tell her to give me her address so I can send her a ton of samples. It’s all about relationship building. Ben texts: “How are you? ” It’s kind of odd.

For a second, I wonder if I accidentally recorded and sent a video of Declan and me. It’s totally illogical, but his tone seems off. I type: “Good. Busy.

Work is work. How are YOU? ” He doesn’t respond. I spiral.

Finally, he asks if I’ll call later. I say “yes. ” Does he want me to call so he can confront me about last night or end things with me? I’m paranoid.

Call Ben on my walk home from work. I was supposed to go to the gym, but I’m really anxious about this, so I need to get it over with. Ben picks up right away. I am a truly mentally ill person because what he wanted to talk about was … that he wants to come to New York this weekend!

He wanted to surprise me but logistically had to check a few things with me first. Oh my goodness. I say, “Oh my God, yes, of course! Come!

”Very late workout. I have a lot to plan before the weekend. What to do, what to wear. Ben will stay with me, but I’m also thinking maybe we get a hotel room for a night.

One cool thing about my company: We have a hair station in the office, so I can go to work with wet hair and dry it when I get here. At lunch, I poll Jess and the others about reservations for the weekend and fun things for Ben and me to do. He’s only visited me in NYC three other times, and during all three, he had social obligations .

This is our first blank slate. He specifically said, “Let’s do a ton of cool things. ” My co-workers suggest a few Italian restaurants near my apartment, a Brooklyn bar with live music, and a drag brunch for Sunday. Ben texts, “Do you want to have dinner with my parents on Saturday?

” They live on Long Island. This is a big step, and not the sexy date night I’d imagined, but I’m taking it as a positive turn of events.

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“Sure! ” I respond. Go to Declan’s bar because my roommates are hosting friends I don’t love, mostly because they do lots of coke. We have sex on the tablecloth on the floor.

What is wrong with me? The sex, once again, is beyond satisfying. Okay. From now until Ben gets here, I’m drinking tons of water and spending a few hours at the gym.

Work all day, trying not to feel like a cheating whore … while letting my mind drift to last night’s mind-blowing double orgasm. What is the deal with that masterful curved dick?! Jess asks to grab drinks after work. I tell her I’m doing hot yoga and another workout, and then cleaning my apartment for Ben.

She thinks it’s all so picture-perfect, and I feel bad not telling her about Declan, but it’s a bit complicated and I don’t owe anyone an explanation of my life. Right? Home after the gym. Ava and Nora are in the kitchen, which sucks because I really need to eat something.

I tell them Ben’s coming and they seem annoyed. They don’t say anything bad, they’re just very unenthused by anything I say about him or my life in general. They just don’t like me. Whatever.

Try to fall asleep thinking about Ben and a future of L.A. sunshine, near my family. My mind doesn’t cooperate. I’m thinking about Declan’s curved dick, and whether I need to tell Ben about anything. Come up with zero answers.

It’s Saturday. I make coffee, straighten my room, wipe down the kitchen counters and my private bathroom. Ben flew in last night but went to his parents’ first. He’s driving in to see me this afternoon.

Ben calls sounding tired. I worry he’s bailing. He’s not … but he says he’s going to drive in with his parents. We’re going to some restaurant in Chinatown they love.

I’m nervous to meet them, disappointed I have to cancel our reservation, and kind of worried and shaky, in general. But I tell him, “All good! ”Put on jeans and a Dōen peasant top. My hair looks great.

My car pulls up to the Chinatown restaurant right on time. Ben and his parents are waiting outside. I’m nervous as I’ve ever been, but my heart feels full the second I see Ben. I give him the biggest, tightest hug and though I want to kiss him, we refrain, because, parents.

The night goes extremely well. His parents are super-nice people, and I don’t feel grilled about anything. Ben and I hold hands under the table. His dad picks up the bill, then the parents drive home.

Ben and I are making out on the street in Soho, looking for another bar to duck into for a drink before going home. I love him so damn much. We walk all the way back to my Murray Hill apartment. My roommates are out, so we kiss in my living room, then move to my room and have sex.

Ben is diligent about wearing a condom. It’s … good. I don’t come. He actually doesn’t either and blames his two whisky sours.

It’s okay, though. We fall asleep happy. Wake up in Ben’s arms, but, to be honest, my chest feels tight. It’s not about my Declan secret.

It’s more like,Defining our relationship would help my anxiety a lot. I promise myself I’ll bring it up over brunch. We’re at Ruby’s for brunch. It’s all very normal and couple-y.

I say, “Can we talk? ” I tell him I’m confused about what our relationship is: Are we monogamous? Are we totally together? What is happening here?

Ben is supersweet about it and answers with what I think is honesty. He says I’m the only girl he’s seeing and sleeping with, but that he can’t predict how much bandwidth he’ll have during the next year of residency, so he feels better keeping it “open-ended,” for my sake. I’m fine with his answer for now, but the problem is, it still keeps me in limbo.

I try to explain this, then worry I sound high maintenance, so we move on. At no point does Ben ask me if I’m seeing or sleeping with anyone else. I guess I’m relieved, because it means I don’t have to lie to him. A part of me also thinks he just doesn’t want to know.

Ben has a late flight, so we’re at my apartment. Unfortunately, my roommates are here. He tells me he thinks they’re just socially awkward and not to read into their antics. He’s probably right.

It’s hard to have full-on sex, since my room is next to the living room, but I ask Ben if he wants a blowjob for the road. That leads to very quiet standing sex in my bathroom. I don’t come. Ben does, and I’m thrilled to send him off with an orgasm.

Empty apartment. Sit on the couch staring at the wall. I don’t know if life is wonderful just the way it is or if I have to change something soon. Maybe I should move back to L.A.

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