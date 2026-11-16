A public option for groceries? The idea is already floating in Washington

'This is like a Costco membership' said one expert about a proposal for the government to buy more food in bulk and distribute those savings to consumers. Also in L.A. Omnivore, is the New York Times rage-baiting Angelenos?

High grocery prices are the No. 1 financial stress on U.S. voter families, according to a research group that is pushing a public lower-price plan for basic basket staples.

Such a plan is floating to new lawmakers, to alleviate soaring grocery costs for U.S. consumers.? ” America picked another Congress instead. And while we’re at it, how about we pick a public option for out-of-control grocery prices? This is L.A.

Also read Costco-brand whipped cream recalled over potential presence of cleaning chemical

Omnivore, the newsletter about food, culture and everything else. In the coming weeks, I’ll be unpacking how the incoming Democratic-controlled Congress could affect food and restaurants. One idea already being floated on Capitol Hill could provide immediate relief to households facing soaring food prices using a somewhat socialist-seeming model similar to Medicare. No, there’s no sad “U.S.G.

” cheese. Could it work? Plus, is the New York Times just blatantly rage-baiting Angelenos at this point? The “paper of record” made its latest in a long string of attempts to erase and rewrite the geographical identity of the L.A.

Eastside — against the facts. We’re no longer tolerating it.or whatever hyperbolic framing you apply to the historic results of the 2026 midterm election left one thing crystal clear. Voters delivered a full-throatedand restaurants are being pushed to the brink.

So the pressure is on for new leadership to honor the nation’s insurgent populist tilt and for Democrats to deliver tangible changes onhas already been meeting with new members of Congress to promote its plan to offer a government-procured “basic basket” within regular grocery stores. What is the basic basket? It is a core list of grocery goods that is used as a minimum unit of recommended nutrition for a fixed household, usually four.

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Its components vary globally, but picture a “basket” containing milk, meats, eggs, produce, grains, canned foods and the like. Under this proposal, the government would buy these core staples at wholesale prices and distribute them directly to private grocers, at a slight markup to cover costs, thus passing big savings on to consumers. In theory, this would stimulate competition for all grocers to lower their prices.

“We have been talking to people all over the country, and what we heard from them was remarkably consistent,” said Lael Brainard, chair of the Kitchen Table Project. “Groceries is the No. 1 source of financial stress for American families, overwhelmingly.

”I spoke to Brainard last week just as she was leaving Capitol Hill after meeting with members of the incoming Congress to promote her group’sof the Federal Reserve, she described incoming lawmakers as amenable to bold ideas to meet people’s concerns — since the situation is so extreme for so many, especially in less densely populated areas where diesel costs acutely affect food costs.

“People are driving to multiple stores because they are trying to get the lowest-cost chicken in one place, or the lowest-cost cereal in another place,” Brainard said. “But when gas prices are high, it is so costly for their time and with driving around.

”at Michigan State University, said that a public-option groceries concept avoids the stigma that’s been attached to Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s plan for city-run grocery stores in New York,The Kitchen Table Project plan would simply expand the practice to make its benefits accessible to everyone else, with a minimal markup for the stores’ costs. So your familiar privately labeled grocery items would be sold alongside everything else in a market. No gray “U.S.G. ”-stickered blocks of cheese or canned goods.

And no membership cards, food stamps or income thresholds either.in Fortune.

“The government never owns a store, never runs a warehouse, and never writes a check to cover the gap between what food costs and what a politician would like it to cost. ”If there’s a public option on the table for healthcare in the United States, why not for groceries? With such monumental and historic wins for “We polled it,” Brainard told me.

“Having the confidence that can gain access to a basket of common staples at a lower price is enormously popular across the board. ”True Angelenos know that you have to cross the L.A. River to get to the Eastside and leave downtown or Central L.A. behind. Above, the Sixth Street Bridge.and literally disinforming of its readership with regards to the Los Angeles Eastside.

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The out-of-town newspaper has done this many times before and it has to stop. The most recent example is a new guide to things to do on the “Eastside” that, hilariously, excludes any mention of any place east of the L.A. River. The result is an outrageous display of cultural and historical erasure for Boyle Heights, East L.A.

, El Sereno and the neighborhoods of Northeast L.A. in what is supposed to be a high-quality newspaper. Consider a mirrored scenario of purposefully mislabeling the boundaries of one of their boroughs in the pages of the Los Angeles Times. Sure, transplants love to engage in cutesy conversations about some invented “cultural” boundaries of the Eastside, or how it’s all a matter of perspective. It isn’t, and Angelenos are tired of having to address it.with the “Eastside” moniker.

A resident named Al Guerrero offered the sentiment about this for the ages, which should close this conversation for good.

“The Eastside is not to be borrowed or shared or bounced around. You can’t buy it like you buy a pair of vintage jeans. It means something very deep in the heart and soul of the people east of the river,” Guerrero said. This latest example from New York is straight-up disrespectful to anyone who believes honoring our city’s history is a basic requirement of living here.

The practice What do I call the “hip” vortex of Echo Park, Silver Lake, Los Feliz and downtown? I will frequently interrupt people and say: “Sorry, you mean Central L.A. , right? ” Usually to a response of uninformed silence or apologetic stammering.

Sorry, not sorry. Or just call those neighborhoods by their names, and that’s that. Are you taking creatine? I must confess that I just started, at 5 grams just before my regular daily calisthenics workout.

Here’s Deborah Vankin’sof this, the latest and most trendy of latest and trendy supplements.

“Creatine is a widely researched supplement that is considered safe. By powering our muscles, it allows us to exercise longer and harder,” Vankin concludes. Speaking of supplements on the trend scale, here’s a headline that put me in an immediate chokehold, via SFGate:. Yikes.

Turning unproven supplements into a hype-core subculture is one of the wildest turns I’ve seen in the boundless pursuit of happiness by the officially young.and a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, where he served as Food editor from 2022 to 2026. He is a two-time nominee for a James Beard Media Award and the recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.