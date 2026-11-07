A promising new medicine against heart disease fails unexpectedly

Doctors expected an experimental drug that lowers a common risk factor for heart attacks would save patients' lives. The medicine made no difference.

Doctors expected an experimental drug that lowers a common risk factor for heart attacks would save patients' lives. The medicine made no difference. For stories on the science of healthy living, subscribe to NPR's Health newsletter.

An experimental drug doctors hoped would be the next big advance in preventing heart attacks and strokes failed a crucial test, researchers reported Saturday. The medicine, which reduces levels of a particle in the blood associated with heart attacks and strokes, didn't protect volunteers in a closely watched study. , a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic who led the study.

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"Cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death in developed countries. And so we really were hoping to find additional therapies that would reduce risk.

" The research aimed to help people who seem to do everything right. They keep their cholesterol and blood pressure low, eat well, maintain a healthy weight, and exercise regularly. But many still suffer heart attacks and strokes.

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"That sort of patient we see very frequently, and we were really doing our best to try to find a way to help those patients," Nissen says. Many of these patients have elevated blood levels of a cholesterol-carrying protein called lipoprotein or Lp, which has long been thought to increase the risk for heart disease.

"About 20% of the global population have elevated levels. And that's about a billion people. So it's a common disorder," Nissen says. Until recently, doctors didn't have any drugs that could lower Lp levels.

But several drug companies have developed experimental new medications in recent years that can slash elevated Lp. So Nissen and his colleagues gave 8,350 adults who already had heart disease either a placebo or a drug called pelacarsen, which cuts Lp. The drug did suppress Lp levels by about 78%, the researchers showed. But after five years, that drop didn't translate into saving people from suffering cardiovascular complications.

In a statement, Novartis said the study"provides meaningful evidence" about the relationship between Lp and heart disease and may"help inform future approaches to cardiovascular management.

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""Progress in science depends on pursuing challenging questions and studies play a crucial role in moving the field forward, even if the results are not what we had hoped for," the company said. The failure of the drug to help patients is stunning because so many scientists, doctors and drug companies hoped Lp-lowering drugs would provide the next major weapon in the fight against cardiovascular disease, which kills more than 900,000 Americans each year.

"I think it's a big deal because the expectation was so high that this would end up being positive," saysIt could turn out that high Lp doesn't actually cause heart attacks and strokes, but instead is a marker for something else that increases the risk. "Maybe you need to treat longer.

You may need to treat earlier, before people have advanced hardening of the arteries," saysDavid Maron The pelacarsen study could also have failed because Lp-lowering drugs may only benefit people whose blood pressure and bad cholesterol weren't as well controlled, several experts said. Several other drugmakers, including Amgen and Eli Lilly, are testing other experimental Lp-lowering drugs. The results of those trials are expected to become available over the next few years.