Lauren Rinaldi, an artist and the Democratic leader of the Fishtown-based 18th Ward, is launching a campaign to be one of the three city commissioners who administer elections.

When Philadelphia Democratic Party chairman Bob Brady backed a progressive ward leader to be his vice chair earlier this year, it was widely seen as the party establishment offering an olive branch to the left.

Now, that progressive is running for elected office — and she’s taking on party stalwarts to do it. Lauren Rinaldi, an artist and the Democratic leader of the Fishtown-based 18th Ward, is launching a campaign to be one of three city commissioners who make up the panel of elected officials responsible for administering the city’s elections, Rinaldi said in an interview.

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She’s pitching herself as a neighborhood organizer who can use that perspective to increase voter participation, prioritize outreach, and advocate for policy changes in Harrisburg that would expand voting rights.

“I want more Philadelphians to vote. That’s been my central mission for years and years doing the work that I do,” Rinaldi, 43, said.

“We need to expand our understanding of what election administration can be. I think that city commissioners should be more than just the mechanics of the election. ” Commissioners have an array of responsibilities related to election administration, including overseeing staff, maintaining voting machines, issuing election materials like mail ballots, and certifying election results.

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Under city law, one of the three seats is effectively reserved for a member of a minority party, meaning that Rinaldi would be competing in the Democratic primary against two incumbents, if both choose to run for reelection. The top two finishers in the May Democratic primary are all but certain to win seats. Both incumbent Democrats — Omar Sabir and Lisa Deeley — said in interviews that they are leaning toward running for reelection, but neither made it official.

State law requires that commissioners step aside from overseeing an upcoming election once they officially become a candidate. Sabir and Deeley each have longstanding ties to the party apparatus and organized labor. That could put the Democratic City Committee’s leadership in an uncomfortable position as ward leaders consider whether to back the incumbents, whom they tend to endorse, or Rinaldi, who holds a party leadership role.

Endorsements from wards and ward leaders, who name their preferred candidates on sample ballots that are handed out on Election Day, can be a major advantage in low-turnout elections like off-year municipal races. Brady, a former U.S. representative and the longtime head of the city’s party, said the city committee will decide whom to endorse using its typical process, in which its policy committee will hear from candidates and recommend endorsements to the full group of ward leaders.

“She’ll come in front of the policy committee just like the incumbents,” he said of Rinaldi. Rinaldi said she will seek the party’s endorsement but is not looking for a messy campaign or to “tear down the incumbents. ” “I have respect for the work that they do and have done,” she said.

“I care deeply about this and I want to win, but I’m not going to burn bridges and relationships. ” Sabir said in an interview that, if he runs for reelection, he is “going to win. ” “I have been battle tested,” he said, “and I do honestly believe that the citizens of Philadelphia will have me back another term.

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” Deeley said it’s “great” that others want to run for commissioner and pointed out that she has prevailed in competitive elections in past years. While Deeley and Sabir ran uncontested in 2023, they beat out more than a dozen other Democrats on the ballot in 2019. Both were endorsed by the Democratic City Committee in those elections.

Next year’s municipal elections — when every row office, City Council seat, and the mayor will be on the ballot — comes ahead of the 2028 presidential election, when Philadelphia’s election administration could again be in the national spotlight as the largest city and a Democratic stronghold in a critical swing state. Deeley, who first took office in 2016, and Sabir, who was sworn-in in 2020, will likely emphasize their experience working under that scrutiny.

Both were commissioners during the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, when all eyes were on Philadelphia as exhausted elections officials counted votes for nearly a week as the race hinged on Pennsylvania. That year, Sabir and Deeley served alongside Republican Al Schmidt , who is now the secretary of state under Gov. Josh Shapiro , overseeing elections statewide.

Schmidt’s former seat on the city commissioners is currently held by Republican Seth Bluestein, who was a longtime aide to Schmidt. In late 2020, Deeley, Sabir, and Schmidt were each subjected to harassment, intimidation, and death threats as conspiracy theories about the vote count were fueled by President Donald Trump and some of his allies.

Rinaldi said the attacks on free elections in 2020 motivated her to get more involved in the process, including leading neighborhood-level campaigns to increase voter education and turnout.

“This is the bedrock of everything in our country, and if we’re being challenged, we have to respect the evidence and defend the legitimate outcomes of the votes and the will of the people,” she said. “It just makes me feel even stronger about the work that needs to be done. ”