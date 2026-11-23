A reserved area dispute at Santee Lakes turned into a fight and alleged stabbing, deputies say. Two people were taken to hospitals.

Two suspects refused repeated requests to leave a reserved area of the park that was rented by a family for a private gathering, sheriff's officials said.

A dispute over a reserved area of Santee Lakes Saturday led a man to allegedly stab two people in the group that staked out the spot. The dispute was reported about 2:23 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Deputies determined that 50-year-old Merlun"Melvin" Washington and 49-year-old Summer Washington refused repeated requests to leave a reserved area of the park that was rented by a family for a private gathering, sheriff's officials said.

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The relationship of the two -- who began fishing in the area after the requests -- was not explained. That led to a fight in which Melvin Washington allegedly asked Summer Washington for a knife, which she gave him -- a fixed-blade knife with an approximately six-inch blade, officials said.

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"Melvin Washington then stabbed a 27-year-old male victim once in the chest," according to a SDSO statement. "The victim's 60-year-old father attempted to intervene and suffered lacerations to his inner thigh and calf. " Witnesses prevented the Washingtons from leaving until deputies arrived and detained them both without incident, sheriff's officials said.

Both victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment, where the 27-year-old man had stable vital signs and his father was treated for injuries not believed life-threatening, officials said. Melvin and Summer Washington were subsequently arrested and booked for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff's officials said.