A Pregnant Doctor Got Tired of Answering the Same Questions From Patients. So She Posted an FAQ

The Wyoming dermatologist, who’s expecting twins, wanted her 15-minute appointments to be about her patients’ skin, not her pregnancy.

The 38-year-old dermatologist in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, sees about 30 patients a day, and after five years in a town of roughly 11,000 people, many of them feel “like friends and family.

” Once her pregnancy became, in her words, “unhideable,” nearly every appointment opened with the same questions. Yes, it was her first pregnancy. Yes, it was twins, which she learned at six weeks. No, twins don’t run in her family.

Also read NBC’s Emilie Ikeda Has a Relatable Rant About Taking Public Transportation at 30 Weeks Pregnant

Still, she came home most nights worn out from it.

“I’d tell my husband, ‘I don’t think I can do this for a few more months of having the same conversation over and over,’” she says. “Everything you need to know about Dr. Cobb’s pregnancy,” it begins. It lists her due date and the babies’ sex .

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It covers whether her husband is excited and whether the twins are identical . It ends with names and her maternity leave . She posted the sign on Instagram, set to “The Sound of Silence. ” Other doctors recognized the problem right away.with this info or a QR code on the front when I was pregnant with twins during residency,” one person wrote in the comments.

“I could not escape an elevator without being asked these questions. ” A veterinarian who is an amputee chimed in that her office has a sign reading “leg story $20,” because a consult is about the patient, not her. Another doctor suggested a sequel: post a sign after maternity leave, too, before the baby-photo questions start. Cobb says the sign has mostly made conversations better.

Some patients laugh. Others just say congratulations and move on. Many skip the small talk and share stories about twins they’ve known. It also protects her appointments, which last about 15 minutes.

“My concern was that we’d end up talking about me, and that’s really not the point of the visit,” she says. “We’re supposed to be talking about your skin. ”“It changed so much every day,” Cobb says.

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“And do you really want to hear about my hemorrhoids and heartburn? ”— and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related! In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti. Follow her onTaylor Hill/Getty Images