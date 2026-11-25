Seven objects of 'unknown value' were taken from Anmer Hall.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsMirgen Doku and Arilen Ndoci have been accused of stealing a clock and six pairs of cufflinks from William and Kate's dressing room, with court records describing one pair as"the The suspects allegedly scaled a drainpipe to enter the historic mansion, which dates back to the early 1800s.

Prosecutor John Cooper told a court that motion sensors on the Per Cooper, one of Anmer Hall's drainpipes was covered in scuff marks, and the Crown's case states that the suspects"used the drainpipe to gain access to the dressing room by climbing up it.

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" Sandringham grounds and conservation manager David Harrison"was conducting a patrol in a usual area" when he spotted the three men running into the woods and attempted to follow them, but lost chase. They were eventually found with the help of drones after a search was made of the surrounding area. Speaking of Doku and Ndoci, Cooper said:"They are Albanian nationals who entered the country illegally. They have no fixed abode.

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They are believed to be living rough and have no particular ties.

"at the time of the incident, as they primarily use the property for weekend and holiday breaks and reside full-time atContact me with news and offers from other Future brands Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.