A practical guide to not getting mauled by a bear while hiking or camping this summer

Recent bear attacks in Glacier and Yellowstone parks highlight why hikers need proper preparation, bear spray and food storage in bear country.

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A hiker was— the park's first fatal bear attack in nearly three decades. Another hiker survived a grizzly mauling on the popular Grinnell Glacier Trail just weeks later. Yellowstone visitors also found themselves on the wrong end of an encounter with a protective mother bear and her cubs near Old Faithful.year without incident.

Most bears want nothing to do with humans, and most negative interactions are the result of surprise encounters, improperly stored food or people who are wildly unprepared for the environment they're entering. So before you lace up your boots and head into bear country, here are a few things every hiker and camper should know. Most bear encounters happen because neither party knew the other was there until it was too late. You don't need a bear bell.

In fact, many wildlife experts will tell you they're largely ineffective because they aren't loud enough to alert a bear until it's already nearby. Call out"Hey bear!

" from time to time. Chat with your hiking partner about where you’ll get beers afterward. Complain loudly about the incline. Whatever.

The goal is to let the bear know you're coming so it has plenty of time to leave the area before you arrive. , around blind corners and in dense vegetation where sound and visibility are limited. In fact, one of the common threads in several recent bear encounters — including Daniel Crago's grizzly attack in Glacier National Park — was that environmental conditions made it difficult for either the bear or the hiker to hear the other approaching.

A group of hikers is bigger, louder and more intimidating than a lone person walking through the woods. While there's no magic number, hiking with three or more people is often recommended in bear country. If you're heading deep into the backcountry, this is one of the simplest ways to reduce your chances of a negative encounter. Bears aren't just smelling your hot dogs and hamburgers.

They're smelling the toothpaste, deodorant, lip balm, sunscreen, beef jerky wrapper you forgot about and the shirt you wore while cooking bacon. A Bear Country sign in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia warns visitors to protect their property and store food properly. In camp, keep your sleeping area, cooking area and food storage area separate. Use bear-resistant canisters or bear boxes whenever they're available.

If you can hang the grub, do it. Wash dishes promptly. Dispose of trash properly. Don't leave food scraps sitting around.

And if you're in serious grizzly country, some experts even recommend changing clothes after cooking before climbing into yourCarry bear spray — and keep it where you can actually reach itIf your bear spray is buried beneath a rain jacket, two bags of trail mix, a first-aid kit and three layers of backpack zippers, it might as well not exist. Keep it in a chest holster or on your hip where you can access it at a moment's notice.

Practice removing the safety clip before your trip so you're not trying to read the instructions during a high-stress encounter. Bear spray isn't something you deploy every time you see a bear in the distance. If a bear is calmly minding its own business 100 yards away, leave it alone and continue creating distance.

If that happens, remove the safety clip, hold the can with both hands, and prepare to spray when the bear is roughly 30 to 40 feet away. Aim slightly downward to create a cloud between you and the animal. If you encounter a bear, don't run I know. This is antithetical to every survival instinct in your body.

And it’s easy for me to say from behind a laptop — while not being stared down by a grizzly. But do not run from a bear. Bears can sprint up to 35 miles per hour. Usain Bolt’s human sprint speed record is 27.78 mph.

You’re not Usain Bolt, and you don’t need me to do that math for you. A bear walks out of a bush full of red berries near people holding bear spray and walking poles at Exit Glacier track in Kenai Fjords National Park, Alaska. If it sees you, remain calm. Stand your ground.

Speak in a calm, firm voice and slowly make yourself appear larger by raising your arms. One of the more common ways bear encounters escalate is when an off-leash dog runs toward a bear, annoys it, and then comes sprinting back to its owner with an angry predator in pursuit. Cubs are only fun to watch at Wrigley If you spot a bear cub, congratulations. You are almost certainly much closer to its mother than you'd ever like to be.

Never approach cubs. Never position yourself between a mother and her cubs. And never stop for a photo — no matter how awestruck you are by the adorable danger puppies. The good news is that most bear encounters never escalate to an attack.

But if things do go sideways, the type of bear you're dealing with can influence how wildlife experts recommend responding.are often more timid and more likely to retreat if you stand your ground, make yourself look large and fight back if attacked. In the rare event of a predatory black bear attack, experts generally advise fighting with everything you've got. , on the other hand, are more likely to attack defensively — particularly when surprised or protecting cubs.

In those situations, playing dead may be the recommended response if physical contact occurs andthe attack. The National Park Service guidance is to lie flat on your stomach, hands clasped behind your neck, legs spread to make it harder for the bear to flip you. Of course, the goal is to never find yourself in this position in the first place.

That's why making noise, storing food properly and carrying accessible bear spray remain your best defenses. Bears don't know we come in peace. They don't understand we're just there to get our steps in, snap a few photos and then head home for burgers and a shower. They're simply being bears.

Most of the time, that's not a problem. But a little preparation and a healthy respect for wildlife can make all the difference between a great story to tell and a story that ends up on the evening news.





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