A power bank that can quickly charge three gadgets is just $49

140W for one device, or up to 170W for three.

It can deliver up to 170W of total power via its three ports. We also found deals on Obsession, 007 First Light, and more. It can deliver up to 170W of total power via its three ports.

We also found deals on Obsession, 007 First Light, and more.is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware. He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedthat can deliver up to 140W of power through either of its two USB-C ports. You can snag the limited-time deal happening on the black or silver-colored models for $48.99 at.

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The 25,000mAh / 90Wh battery is TSA-approved, and can supply a total of 170W to up to three devices sipping from it at once. Based on specs alone, this is a fantastic value. It’d be a great fit if you own a USB-C chargeable MacBook or Windows laptop, along with a tablet, gaming handheld, or other devices you use every day.

We like to recommend laptop-class power banks whenever prices drop, though they often don’t go below $80 or so for this combination of power, ports, battery capacity, and a built-in screen to monitor output. Compared to something like Anker’s popular Laptop Power Bank, the Ecoflow model is missing on really just one nicetie: built-in cables. Also, it doesn’t seem to include a USB cable, so you’ll need to provide your own.for the 4K Blu-ray.

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In addition to the 4K disc, the set includes a 1080p standard Blu-ray disc of the film, as well as a digital version. The 54 percent off deal arrives just before the film leaves Peacock on November 17th. It will then likely become more affordable to rent digitally, but snaggingon disc will make for a great stocking stuffer for the horror lover in your life.

If you’re a first-time customer at Gruv, you can enter the code is knocking up to 20 percent off at checkout through November 18th. Used goods don’t exactly make for the best gifts, but it’s a savvy way to save some money if you want some accessories. Asus’ promising ROG Kithara open-back gaming headset, where the Steam PC edition costs $37.99 without the need for an offer code.

IO Interactive’s third-person action game was recently discounted to around $45, but has since returned to its original $69.99 price. With the developer’s lineage in making fun, immersive spy sandboxes with the“captured the franchise’s signature spectacle,” and it delivers a bunch of mission variety to keep the action from getting stale.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleHands on with Home Assistant’s new ‘smart home multi-tool’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the GoogleSharge’s eye-catching MacBook charger is over 25 percent off