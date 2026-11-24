“In some incidents, the suspect throws eggs while seated inside his vehicle and in some incidents the suspect throws eggs at the Waymo vehicle after exiting his vehicle,” the police report says.

in Denver and thrown eggs at them more than 30 times, according to a report from the Denver Police Department. In the incidents, the man — who appeared to be in his 40s, the report says — has stopped in front of the vehicles and pulled cones out of his car’s trunk, placing them around the Waymos.

He “then proceeds to throw eggs at the vehicles” and drives away, leaving the Waymo trapped behind the cones, the report says. His identity was not released by police.

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“In some incidents, the suspect throws eggs while seated inside his vehicle and in some incidents the suspect throws eggs at the Waymo vehicle after exiting his vehicle,” according to the report. The car he drives is registered to a company that provides a fleet of vehicles leased by drivers for Lyft, a ride-hailing service that now competes with Waymo for riders in Denver.

Waymo introduced vehicles on Denver streets earlier this year, initially with human drivers, and its driverless carsPolice officials redacted the egg-throwing man’s name from the report because the Denver District Attorney’s Office declined to press any charges.

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“Because there was no damage, we don’t believe that a crime was committed,” said Matt Jablow, a spokesman for the DA’s office. The repeated eggings were mentioned in a recent presentation from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Denver police to a City Council committee aboutthat may be coming to the city. The Denver Post requested the report about the incidents from police.

In October, Waymo reported seven of the eggings — all of which happened in central Denver — to police after the company authorized its investigator to pursue only those incidents for criminal charges. A spokesman for Waymo didn’t respond to a question about why the company pursued charges only for those events. The company says that when the ponytailed man egged the cars, Waymo had to pull the vehicles from service to get them detailed.

In one estimate, the company said the eggings had cost about $2,000 so far. Dan Mahoney, a spokesman for Waymo, responded to questions from The Post about the incidents by saying the company prioritizes “trust and safety of the community. ” “Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable, and we work with local law enforcement when incidents occur,” he said.

“If an officer observes conduct they believe warrants enforcement action, we support them taking the steps they deem appropriate. ”