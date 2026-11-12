A police officer shot a man during a traffic stop in Southwest Philly, police say

The man brandished a gun during a traffic stop, police said.

A police officer shot a man after a traffic stop led to a “physical altercation” Thursday morning in Elmwood in Southwest Philadelphia, police said. Around 7:30 a.m. two Philadelphia Police Department officers stopped a white Chevy Malibu at the corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Eastwick Avenue, police said.

The traffic stop led to a “confrontation” between the man and two officers, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told news reporters at the scene.

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“He became very erratic,” Vanore said. After officers asked him to exit the car, “a physical altercation very quickly ensued,” Vanore said. Both officers used Tasers on the man, Vanore said, but they didn’t stop him.

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“At some point during the fight, he made it back to his vehicle and he produced a firearm. That firearm, we now know, had an extended magazine, it was loaded,” Vanore said. At that point, one of the officers shot him, Vanore said. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital; his condition has not yet been made public.

Both officers had body cameras on and the vehicle camera captured the incident, Vanore said. The officer that fired his weapon is on administrative leave, Vanore said, in accordance with department policy. Police are investigating the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for details.