A pleasant but cool weekend ahead for the Philly region

We're in for cooler but sunny and pleasant conditions in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

The beautiful stretch of weather continues with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures over the weekend. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick has the forecast.

Friday night, a weak front will pass through the Philadelphia area with no rainfall. Lows will dip into the mid-50s. On Saturday, expect a cooler day behind the front. Skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon and winds will increase, making for a cooler feel overall with highs only in the upper 60s.

Sunday starts out chilly. Many spots away from Philadelphia will be in the lower to mid-40's. Expect a wakeup number in the upper 40's in Philly. By the afternoon, temperatures rise to the middle and upper 70's, with a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will increase Monday, but the daytime hours are dry. Expect a widely scattered shower overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs Monday will be in the upper 70's. Tuesday becomes partly cloudy, with seasonable highs in the middle 70's.

Wednesday is also partly cloudy, and comfortable, with highs in the middle 70's. Thursday is a touch milder, with highs near 80.





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