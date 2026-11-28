A friend reflects on David Hamilton's memorial in south London, revealing private stories, family secrets, and the complex reality behind the public figure's persona.

On Thursday evening, friends and family gathered for the memorial service of David Hamilton in south London. The author traveled to Brixton, navigating the streets near Brockwell Park where cherished and difficult memories of the deceased surfaced simultaneously. This visit marked the first trip to the city since his passing, leaving the landscape feeling strangely empty without his presence.

Arrival at the Memorial Venue in Brixton

The journey through Brixton triggered a flood of recollections from the past decades. The narrator recalled running through the alleyways from the Tube station to a rented house located next to David's home. A specific bus stop opposite the police station stood out, where a violent incident occurred on the narrator's birthday, yet they continued to their shift at The Times despite the head injury.

Also read FIFA Says It Has Been Victim Of A Cyberattack Accessing 'Personal And Business Information'

Before entering the venue, the author shared a drink in a nearby bar, feeling nervous about facing David's inner circle. There was a long-held fear that his family and close friends resented the narrator for pulling him away from his alternative urban lifestyle. The anxiety stemmed from a perception that they viewed the relationship as a transition into a world of five-star hotels, N Peal cashmere, and collies, rather than the Bohemian existence they valued.

Family Reactions and Hidden Personal Details

Inside the venue, the atmosphere was surprisingly warm rather than hostile. David's ex-wife, who is Chinese though often mistaken for Filipino, approached to ask if her son had arrived. The room was filled with relatives and friends, including his handsome son and a niece who had traveled from Scotland. Several attendees had arrived from France that morning to pay their respects.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the service, revelations about David's private habits emerged from his sister and best friend. His sister shared that numerous women admired him as far back as the late 1960s when he worked in Majorca enticing people into clubs. His best friend disclosed that David had suffered two heart attacks, not just one, and maintained a rigorous Pilates practice that contradicted his rugged public image.

Further details painted a picture of a man who never allowed anyone inside his flat, taking months to invite the narrator in. He was known for elaborate gestures to please women, such as allegedly smuggling three sheep away from ritual slaughter in the boot of his Jaguar. The narrator silently corrected the count from two to three, noting the grim reality of hiding farm animals in a car trunk rather than on the back seat.

The Son's Eulogy and Public Perception

The most poignant moment of the service was the eulogy delivered by David's son. He spoke fondly of riding pillion on his father's motorbike but also highlighted the emotional distance in their communication. The son revealed that replies to texts, such as Christmas greetings, could take months, a trait that mirrored the frustration the narrator had experienced in their own relationship.

Contrary to the narrator's expectations of frostiness, the family understood the complexities of their shared history. In Belfast, a friend had once explained that David's anger often stemmed from his own feelings of ineptitude and ill health. He struggled with the gap between his desire to remain the handsome 31-year-old the narrator fell for and his deteriorating physical reality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambiguous Memories and Lasting Tokens

A slideshow displayed David's life through images of him smiling, dancing, and even dressing as a pirate for children on a yacht. The narrator felt a pang of retrospective jealousy seeing him with his wife-to-be, realizing that this was the only photograph where he was not smiling. The only picture of the narrator with him was their engagement photo, which captured a moment of pain rather than joy.

The service concluded with a gathering in the park for an illegal fireworks display to send David's ashes into space. As the ashes dispersed, attendees described the experience as a strange spectacle of former hippies and ravers acknowledging their own mortality. The event ended with David's son returning the tiny box containing the narrator's engagement ring.

The narrator now wears the ring permanently, a final and enduring connection to the complicated man. The memorial served not just as a goodbye, but as a space to reconcile the public figure with the private, flawed, and deeply human individual who remained largely unknown to the wider world.