A path to employment for Alabama individuals with a criminal background

For those incarcerated in Alabama, there is a path to employment through the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Re-Entry Program.

) - For those incarcerated in Alabama , there is a path to employment through the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole s Re-Entry Program. The Bureau looks at where someone may live after serving their sentence and starts connecting them with potential employers, while also conducting drug screenings to help ensure employers and communities are getting a safe employee.

“We make sure as they’re moving through our re-entry programs that they’re re-assessed for mental health stability for substance abuse challenges,” said Rebecca Bensema, Assistant Director of Re-entry and Rehabilitation. Bensema said the agency sits down with inmates to gauge their interests and review their work history to help match them with opportunities. Bureau Director Cam Ward explained that there are areas where an individual would be unable to work because of their conviction.

“For example, if I committed check fraud, I’m not going to be able to get a job at the bank. Sex offense... you’re not going to be eligible to work anywhere near kids or sensitive facilities,” Ward said. Ward said offering job possibilities to people leaving incarceration is key to reducing recidivism and repeat offenses.

“Give the employer all the information and if they want to hire somebody based on their criminal history, let the employer decide, don’t let the government be the one who dictates it,” he said. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles says it currently has positions open that people with a criminal background can apply for. Federal judge had sex in chambers with police officer and lied about it, investigation foundDOJ backs Alabama in redistricting fight





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