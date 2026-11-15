A pair of cool, showery storms will blow through San Diego County this week

The systems also might drop light snow in the mountains and generate winds up to 40 mph along Interstate 8 east of Alpine.

San Diego, CA – November 15: A surfer rides a wave in La Jolla as large surf pounds the San Diego coast on November 15, 2026 in San Diego, CA. San Diego County is about to get a couple of beneficial storms — systems that deliver small amounts of rain that slowly seep into the soil rather than heavy precipitation that causes widespread flooding, according to the National Weather Service. The first system is expected to arrive late Monday and last into Tuesday, a pattern that will play out again on Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters estimate that some areas will receive a total of 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain by the weekend San Diego has recorded 2.61 inches of precipitation since the rainy season began on Oct. 1. That is nearly 2 inches above normal. The two storms also are expected to bring much cooler air. San Diego’s daytime high is expected to be 71 degrees on Monday, 68 on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 67 on Thursday and Friday.

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The seasonal high is 71. Forecasters say the snow level might fall as low as 6,000 feet. But the snow will be light and short-lived.