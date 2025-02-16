A One-Step Drug-Free Process for Isolating Genetically Edited T Cells with Multiple Loci Modifications

This study presents a novel method called SEED-Selection for enriching unlabeled T cells containing multiple genetic modifications. SEEDs, synthetic exon expression disruptors, link transgene integration with the disruption of a paired endogenous surface protein, enabling negative selection of edited cells. This approach achieves high purity (up to 98%) for single modifications and up to 90% for six simultaneous edits. SEED-Selection is compatible with existing manufacturing workflows and can be adapted to various cell types, paving the way for the production of complex gene-edited cell therapies.

Engineering T cell specificity and function at multiple loci can generate more effective cellular therapies, but current manufacturing methods produce heterogeneous mixtures of partially engineered cells. Here we develop a one-step process to enrich unlabeled cells containing knock-ins at multiple target loci using a family of repair templates named synthetic exon expression disruptors (SEEDs).

SEEDs associate transgene integration with the disruption of a paired target endogenous surface protein while preserving target expression in nonmodified and partially edited cells to enable their removal (SEED-Selection). We design SEEDs to modify three critical loci encoding T cell specificity, coreceptor expression and major histocompatibility complex expression. The results demonstrate up to 98% purity after selection for individual modifications and up to 90% purity for six simultaneous edits (three knock-ins and three knockouts). This method is compatible with existing clinical manufacturing workflows and can be readily adapted to other loci to facilitate production of complex gene-edited cell therapies. Furthermore, widespread adoption of cell therapies has been hindered by the autologous nature of current products, which require an expensive and time-consuming individualized manufacturing process. Combinations of transgenes integrated into the genome through CRISPR–Cas editing have been used to improve the performance of cell therapies or to create allogeneic (off-the-shelf) products. However, viral and nonviral DNA repair templates have a limited cargo capacity, which constrains the number and size of transgenes that can be introduced at one locus. CRISPR–Cas can be used to introduce targeted double-strand breaks (DSBs) at multiple loci simultaneously but achieving multiple transgene integrations is challenging because nonhomologous end joining (NHEJ), which produces insertions and deletions (indels), generally outcompetes homology-directed repair (HDR)-mediated transgene integration. As a result, efforts to perform multiplexed knock-ins have yielded numerous populations of partially edited cells that can perform suboptimally. Because product purity is critical for clinical manufacturing, efficient methods for isolating fully edited cells are necessary for the realization of multilocus integration strategies. Isolating engineered cells has been a long-lasting interest of the field and a variety of methods have been developed. Surface tags and drug resistance cassettes have been used to enrich for cells with transgene integrations but subjecting cells to multiple drugs or performing sequential rounds of positive selection can negatively impact cell viability, performance and yield; however, the consequences of simultaneously editing multiple essential genes have not yet been evaluated. As editing outcomes at distinct loci are linked, previous studies used a selective marker introduced at one locus to enrich for integrations at another locus. Here, we develop a one-step, drug-free process to isolate unlabeled cells that have transgene integrations at multiple loci. We devise a type of repair template named synthetic exon expression disruptor (SEED) to link successful transgene integration with the disruption of a paired endogenous surface protein, allowing cells with knock-ins to be enriched through immunomagnetic negative selection (SEED-Selection) (Extended Data Fig.). We design SEEDs to disrupt three translationally relevant surface proteins in primary human T cells while facilitating the expression of various therapeutic payloads. We characterize editing outcomes and transgene function in cells edited with a single or multiple SEEDs and the ability of SEED-Selection to enrich for cells with biallelic integrations in a single step. Additionally, we demonstrate that antibody epitope editing enables the enrichment of transgenes that would otherwise be depleted during this process and facilitates the removal of T cells with mispaired T cell receptors (TCRs) when a transgenic TCR is introduced at the TCRα constant () locus. SEED-Selection facilitates the isolation of almost entirely pure (up to 98%) populations of cells with an intended knock-in and knockout. Furthermore, SEED-Selection is amenable to multiplexing, allowing for the isolation of highly pure (up to 90% fully edited) populations that have three knock-ins and three knockouts. SEED-Selection could be easily adapted to various cell types to facilitate clinical manufacturing of complex gene-edited cell therapies





NatureBiotech / 🏆 231. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GENOME EDITING T CELL THERAPY CRISPR-CAS SEED-SELECTION CELL MANUFACTURING

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardening: With spring 6 weeks away, here’s how to start your seedsThe most important seed-growing information is right on the seed packet..

Read more »

Noem Vows to End CBP One App, Migrant Parole Program on Day OneKristi Noem, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Homeland Security Secretary, pledged to shut down the controversial CBP One app and its related migrant parole program on her first day in office. Noem, during her confirmation hearing, stated that the southern border is not secure but that Trump will secure it. She criticized the CBP One app and the CHNV parole program, claiming they encourage illegal immigration and lack proper vetting. Noem stated she would prioritize case-by-case evaluations for parole and increase resources for legal immigration processing.

Read more »

Prep Spotlight: This Washington-Fremont two-sport star is a ‘one-of-one guy’Washington’s Esean Johnson stands out in basketball, football. New San Francisco mayor carves time for prep hoops. Westmont soccer standout back from exchange trip to Spain. Plus, much more.

Read more »

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Ready for One-on-One Battles Against Notre DameMarvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is eager to face Notre Dame's defense in the Rose Bowl. He anticipates a focus on man-to-man coverage by the Irish and is excited for the opportunity to showcase his skills against their talented cornerbacks.

Read more »

Trump promises avalanche of day one action at Capital One Arena rally ahead of inaugurationPolitical News and Conservative Analysis About Congress, the President, and the Federal Government

Read more »

Traversing the Metropolitan Museum’s Eight Hundred Galleries, One by OneDan and Becky Okrent spent seven years on the Met Project, a labor of love that took them from ancient Sumer to Synchronism, Ben McGrath writes.

Read more »