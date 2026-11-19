Taylor Swift stepped out on stage in a replica of her famed 'Debut' cowboy boots that defined her identity as a 17-year-old newcomer in Nashville.

Taylor Swift hit the stage at the 2026 CMAs in cowboy boots that were strikingly similar to the pair she wore during her"Debut" era in 2006 and 2007.

In a very nostalgic moment for fans, the star performed a mashup of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her original song from “Toy Story 5,” and her 2006 debut hit, “Our Song,” at the 2026 Country Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. Sneakerhead Jimmy Fallon Just Scored Caitlin Clark's Unreleased Taylor Swift-Inspired KicksThe original pair was crafted by Liberty Boot Co., whose founder Tony Lama Jr. specialized in making custom pairs for the music community.

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They featured blue shafts and red hearts adorned with her name, Taylor on the left shoe, and Swift on the right one. The boots became so intertwined with Swift’s rise in the music industry that they were part of a 2024 exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Taylor Swift performs during the Academy of Country Music New Artists’ Party for a Cause show in May 2007, in her now-iconic cowboy boots.

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In another symbolic fashion moment, Swift also wore the same two labels she wore back in June for the “Two Story” premiere.from Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2027 collection, with a handy pocket detail, before performing in spring ’27 embellishedTaylor Swift, in Oscar de la Renta, at the 60th Annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.for the red carpet. The design included an off-the-shoulder neckline with short sleeves and bows.

Later that night, she performed in Oscar de la Renta’s spring ’26 Porcelain Flower Sleeveless Gown in butter yellow.