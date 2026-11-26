California is home to some 1,740 native bee species — nearly half the nation’s total —and Southern California's mountains are an unexpected hotspot for the pollinators, a new study found.

The first statewide map of California’s native bees revealed a surprising variety of species in the mountains around the Los Angeles Basin. Plant diversity is a poor guide to where rare bees live, so researchers say conservation planners should consider bee data when deciding which areas to protect.

The mountains encircling the Los Angeles Basin are buzzing with an extraordinary diversity of native bees, a finding that surprised even seasoned researchers.has produced the first statewide map of California’s native bees and it reveals a remarkable concentration of species near the sprawling metropolis. The same areas are also rich in flowering plants, with Southern California accounting for about two-thirds of the state’s overlapping bee and plant hot spots, researchers found.

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“I had no idea that the mountains around the L.A. Basin were so important for plants and bees,” said Gretchen Le Buhn, a research associate at UC Santa Barbara who has studied bees for some three decades and led the study.