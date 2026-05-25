A New Showdown Between Batman and Clayface

The text covers a new image of Clayface's upcoming clash with Batman, the surge in interest following a horror movie adaptation, similarities to a previous design, and the themes of the upcoming story.

A new image showcases Clayface 's upcoming showdown with Batman . Fans have surged with interest following the trailer for a horror movie adaptation starring Tom Rhys Harries.

Surprisingly, Clayface is one of Batman's most iterated villains. A new solicit information hint at Absolute Batman #23 showing Batman battling Clayface who has taken his own form. Absolute Batman #23 will showcase a disturbing new redesign of Clayface. A related article covers Absolute Batman's themes and the potential use of Clayface related to upcoming movies





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Clayface Batman Disturbing Redesign Horror Movie Adaptation Surge Of Interest

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