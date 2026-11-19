After a Democratic primary season inflamed by debates over US support for Israel, the Senate leadership contest between Chris Van Hollen and Chuck Schumer has emerged as the party’s latest proxy war over support for the Jewish state.

When Chris Van Hollen first ran for Senate in Maryland in 2016, some pro-Israel Democrats viewed him as a more acceptable option than his primary opponent, House colleague Donna Edwards.

J Street, the progressive pro-Israel group, recommended both candidates, but Haim Saban, the Democratic mega-donor who has called himself a “single-issue guy” on Israel, donated $100,000 to elect Van Hollen. The then-congressman campaigned on being “absolutely committed” to Israel’s security, and, weeks after being sworn into the Senate, he spoke of the “unbreakable” bond between Americans and Israelis.

Also read Schumer vs Van Hollen Senate Leadership Battle Heats Up

A decade later, Van Hollen is waging an uphill battle to lead Senate Democrats as one of the chamber’s most prominent critics of the Israeli government. And he and Edwards are now on the same side – the former lawmaker announced her support for Van Hollen over Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

“Like many legislators, Chris has had a bit of an evolution in his thinking around the US-Israel relationship, and I think that’s a positive development,” Edwards told CNN. “From my time in Congress, the people who questioned that relationship or had concerns about it were few and far between. It was a lonely club.

” After a presidential campaign and a midterm cycle inflamed by the issue, the leadership contest between Van Hollen and Schumer has emerged as the Democratic Party’s latest proxy war over support for the Jewish state. Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States’ and a steadfast supporter of the US-Israel relationship even as many Democrats have soured on it amid the war in Gaza.

Related article The US Capitol building is seen at sunset on November 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Senate leadership showdown could fracture Democratic post-election unity 7 min read Van Hollen has downplayed the role of Israel in the leadership race, telling MS NOW on Tuesday that his bid is “much bigger than that.

” But it is a contrast with Schumer that is regularly cited by Van Hollen’s staunchest supporters — and by his fiercest critics, who accuse him of hypocrisy. He has been especially pointed in his criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, accusing Schumer of siding with the pro-Israel lobbying group in some Senate primaries and calling for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee to reject money from AIPAC and its allies.

“I am shocked, quite frankly, at what I’ve seen,” said Bobby Zirkin, a former Democratic state senator who overlapped with Van Hollen in the Maryland General Assembly. “I used to go door-to-door with him. He did not portray any element of what he’s become. I’ve become so thoroughly disgusted with him.

” Van Hollen’s team and his allies say he has been consistent in pursuing human rights and a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

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“While his views have remained consistent, the facts on the ground have not,” Van Hollen spokesperson Francesca Amodeo said in a statement. “The Israeli government has become increasingly hard-line in its approach, diminishing the possibility of a two-state solution, including through its indiscriminate attacks on Gaza and its complicity in the escalating violence in the West Bank. ” Schumer’s office declined to provide comment for this story. Sen.

Chris Van Hollen and fellow Senate Democrats hold a news conference at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate a new policy that demands recipients of foreign military aid adhere to international humanitarian law at the U.S. Capitol on February 09, 2024 in Washington, DC. An evolving stance Van Hollen has taken a more critical approach to Israel throughout his political career, raising objections about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership long before the war in Gaza.

Still, his record is filled with votes and statements that largely aligned with the mainstream Democratic sentiment on Israel at the time they were made, dating back to his first House campaign. During a 2002 debate, Van Hollen said he was a “longtime friend and strong supporter of Israel” and gave a firm answer when asked whether Israel should retaliate if attacked by Iraq.

“It should respond as it deems best, as Israel deems best,” he said. “I would not try and interfere or undermine in any way the decisions of the state of Israel to defend itself. ” When the issue got attention in the 2016 Senate primary, it was not so much about Van Hollen’s record on Israel as it was about Edwards’.

Seven years earlier, she voted “present” on a resolution affirming Israel’s right to defend itself from rocket attacks from Gaza; Van Hollen, like the majority of his party, supported it.

“At the time, he fit pretty squarely in the standard Democratic position” on Israel, Edwards said of their primary. Weeks after entering the Senate in 2017, Van Hollen joined almost every Democrat in opposing Trump’s first pick to be ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who drew scrutiny over his hardline views on Israeli-Palestinian relations. But even in opposing Friedman, he echoed a Democratic consensus view on Israel that has since frayed.

“Israel is our greatest friend and ally in the Middle East, and one of our closest partners in the world,” Van Hollen said in a statement at the time. “The bonds between our peoples have been unbreakable from Israel’s beginning. Israel is a bastion of democracy and prosperity in a violent and unstable region, where Israel faces relentless threats to its security.

” Van Hollen, like many Democrats, has become more willing to scrutinize Israel since the war in Gaza began following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and another 250 taken hostage. More than 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing war, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

But even by that standard, Van Hollen has stood out among Senate Democrats, pushing in the first months after the war to condition US aid to Israel based on humanitarian concerns.

“Chris Van Hollen is someone who’s had moral clarity at a time when many Democrats have been afraid to stick their neck out and talk about what’s happening in Gaza,” said Ravi Mangla, a spokesperson for the Working Families Party, which supports Van Hollen for majority leader. Van Hollen has consistently voted for resolutions to block the sale of weapons to Israel over the past two years in Congress. Schumer has opposed all of them.

After a trip to the Middle East last fall with Rep. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, the two released a report alleging that the Israeli government was working to “ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians” and that the United States was complicit. Van Hollen had something of a breakthrough in September, when he helped lead an effort to introduce a privileged resolution calling for a State Department report on violence in the West Bank.

A motion to discharge it from committee failed, 47-51, but it got the support of Schumer and almost every other Senate Democrat.

“He’s been rock-solid consistent over the years, and I think he was out ahead of the curve on these issues and staked out issues that are absolutely part of the mainstream of the party today,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of J Street. “Leader Schumer, this is a very personal issue to him as a senator who has a deep personal relationship with Israel.

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I think that has made it more difficult for Leader Schumer to be more critical, although he spoke out . I really respect that he was willing to do that. ” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters after a closed-door caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 17, 2026.

‘Guardian of Israel’ J Street has not taken sides in the Senate leadership race. But the Jewish Democratic Council of America endorsed Schumer for majority leader on Friday, a day after Van Hollen announced his challenge.

“Jewish Americans have been a critical component of a winning Democratic coalition, including in the 2026 midterms,” Halie Soifer, CEO of the JDCA, said in a statement to CNN about Schumer. “We’re confident that he’ll lead Democrats to deliver for the American people in a way that is consistent with the values of the Jewish community in the 120th Congress. ” Schumer has described himself on multiple occasions as Shomer Yisrael, Hebrew for “guardian of Israel.

” He said in a New York Times interview last year that his “job is to keep the left pro-Israel. ” And in a February speech, he said one of his duties as Senate Democratic leader is “to fight for aid to Israel — all the aid that Israel needs. ” He has been critical of Netanyahu in recent years.

Five months into the war, he delivered a high-profile speech on the Senate floor in which he said Netanyahu was an impediment to peace and called for new elections to replace him. Van Hollen has mostly avoided criticizing Schumer over his pro-Israel record during the leadership race. But he has brought up Schumer’s stance against President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran in 2015, using it to cast doubt on Schumer’s commitment to ending the current US war with Iran.

Van Hollen has talked more about AIPAC than Israel directly, accusing Schumer of siding with the pro-Israel group and crypto lobbying groups this year. AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, spent more than $30 million in the Michigan Senate primary supporting Schumer’s choice, Rep. Haley Stevens, over Abdul El-Sayed, whom Van Hollen endorsed. Schumer backed El-Sayed after the primary, and Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC closely aligned with Schumer, spent $67 million to elect the progressive.

Related article Daniel Biss, mayor of Evanston, Illinois and Democratic candidate for the US House in Illinois' 9th congressional district, attends an event at Federal Plaza in Chicago in August 2025. As the politics around Israel shift, many Democrats are seeking distance from AIPAC 11 min read Earlier this year, Van Hollen took an especially sharp tack against AIPAC in his home state, warning it was trying to “buy” the House seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer.

An AIPAC-aligned super PAC spent $5.7 million on behalf of Hoyer’s preferred successor, Adrian Boafo, who won the primary by a wide margin. Van Hollen never endorsed a Boafo opponent, but his move was explosive in a primary where Boafo already had the support of Hoyer, Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland’s other senator, Angela Alsobrooks. Van Hollen’s leadership PAC, Victory Now PAC, ultimately gave Boafo $3,000 in the general election, which was not competitive.

The PAC has donated to other AIPAC-backed Democrats too. Asked about those donations, Van Hollen’s spokesperson said he is focused on the broader goal of getting money out of politics.

“This is not about any one candidate,” Amodeo said. “It is about the influence of special interest money in our elections. Sen. Chris Van Hollen introduces Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Minnesota Lt.

Gov. Peggy Flanagan, during a volunteer appreciation event at Black Heart of Saint Paul on August 8, 2026 in St. Paul, Minnesota. An uphill battle for Van Hollen Van Hollen was the first Senate Democrat to endorse El-Sayed, who returned the favor by giving him his first endorsement for majority leader earlier this month. Explaining his support for Van Hollen on Tuesday, El-Sayed alluded to Van Hollen’s Middle East travels as he praised him for a “willingness to take risk.

” “Most senators don’t go stand on the Rafah-Gaza border,” El-Sayed said, speaking at The Atlantic Summit in Washington. Schumer has more public commitments than Van Hollen and has repeatedly expressed confidence that he will continue to lead Senate Democrats. His supporters include Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, a staunch Israel supporter who suggested Saturday he would leave the Democratic Party if Van Hollen defeats Schumer.

“I will be elected majority leader,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday on Capitol Hill. “I’m confident we have the votes. Van Hollen has called himself the underdog but claimed momentum in recent days. He appeared Wednesday at a private conference in Washington for the Democracy Alliance, an influential network of progressive mega-donors.

He got a standing ovation, according to an attendee. The moderator of the conversation: Edwards, his old primary rival. CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski contributed to this report.