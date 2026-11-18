The funny friends hit Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Jan. 30, 2027.

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short attend The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Awards Celebration Red Carpet at Vibiana in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2025.for Season 6 of “Only Murders” dropped online and revealed that Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnam are London-bound this time around to solve the murder of podcaster Cinda Canning .include old standbys Fey, Meryl Streep and Da’Vine Joy Randolph along with British newcomers Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman and Jodie Whittaker.

Outside of the cliffhanger-heavy series, the longtime co-stars — who shared the screen in “Father of the Bride” and “Three Amigos” — are also midway through their The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour that will send them to resorts, performing arts centers, palaces, domes and auditoriums all over North America from December 2026 through April 2027. If you’d like to see the witty pair banter, play banjo and belt live, tickets are available for all eight remaining shows on their 2026-27 calendar.

Also read Miss Manners: Is it rude to ask guests to contribute financially to a dinner or party?

“ introverted deadpan finds a perfect foil in extrovert, attention-seeking Short. When they operate as a double act , you want more. ”For more information, our team has everything you need to know and more about Steve Martin and Martin Short’s 2026-27 The Best of Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour below.

A complete calendar including all North American tour dates, venues and links to the cheapest tickets available can be found here:After that, Episodes 3-10 hit Hulu on Tuesdays, beginning with Episode 3 on Dec. 15. After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer.

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Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers?

He’ll be screening his 1989 film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and taking part in a moderated chat as well as a Q and A with fans after. For a closer look at where the former Weekend Update anchor is headed, you can find his complete schedule below. To keep you in the loop, here are just five iconic comics that just might be swinging into your city these next few months.

, New York Post live events reporter. Levy stays up-to-date on all the latest tour announcements from your favorite musical artists and comedians, as well as Broadway openings, sporting events and more live shows – and finds great ticket prices online. Since he started his tenure at the Post in 2022, Levy hasof SNL fame, to name a few. Please note that deals can expire, and all prices are subject to change.