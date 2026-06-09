A New Novel Asks the Question: What if Trump Ran for a Third Term? It’s Absurd—but So Is Our Reality.

Ben Fountain’s Rasputin Swims the Potomac is about a president making a bid for a third term by floating a professional wrestler as his running mate.

skit, sure—something short and sharp—but any kind of extended narrative that accentuates the gap between our lofty national ideals and the venal actions of our elected leaders and their minions?

In 1996, an anonymous author publisheda roman à clef about Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign that spent nine weeks at the top of the New York Times bestseller list, largely on the strength of the comic contrast between a candidate’s noble rhetoric and his private self-indulgence. One of’ selling points was the belief that it was written by somebody close to the campaign, spilling dirty secrets in fiction that would be too risky to divulge as fact and under his real name.

But what can a satirist do when the president’s dirty secrets aren’t even secrets and he makes no effort to wrap his vindictive motives in highfalutin talk of justice and truth? Then there’s the brisk parade of travesties issuing from the Oval Office—Ben Fountain’swas being assembled in front of the White House.

The premise of Fountain’s new novel, set a couple of years from now and meant to be a comic exaggeration, is that a presidential figure—name redacted, as if from a CIA document, but who can only be Donald Trump—makes a bid for a third term by floating a professional wrestler as his running mate. Does that now seem so far from a possibility? In. It takes at least a year or two to write and publish a novel.

How can an author possibly get ahead of the metastasizing dumpster fire that is the second Trump administration?was the great literary satire of the Iraq War home front, with a story that followed a squad of soldiers sent on a “victory tour” featuring cheerleaders, pop stars, movie producers, Fox News, and jingoistic Republicans, and culminating in a Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show. Since then, Fountain has published. The title character of that earlier novel undergoes a long, uncomfortable disillusionment with both the Iraq War and the patriotic glaze slathered over it by the George W. Bush administration. Part of waking up, for Billy Lynn, is recognizing when he’s being used. Faith works as an assistant communications director in the Trump White House, with her main focus being the coordination of a reality TV show being shot there.

A former reality TV star herself—she was one of a group of aspiring teen country music performers in a show called—she’s great at her job, some of which includes managing the big guy. Faith has a fondness for Trump that surely most readers of the novel will find unfathomable. As Faith sees it:The thing is, she gets him, and not just the good parts.

She appreciates the primal muck at the bottom of his heart and isn’t afraid to put it bluntly to herself, that he is a sucking black hole of insatiable need and simultaneously its inside-out inverse, both black hole and ever-expanding protoplasmic blob absorbing everything in its path, money, people, cheeseburgers, countries, the office of the presidency itself. The primal in him activates the maternal in her. His is the plumpest, pinkest, most vulnerable of all infantile flesh.

In other words, Faith’s Trump is a gigantic baby, one she freely acknowledges is “also an ass and a total son of a bitch,” the way babies sometimes are. This is not how a staffer is supposed to regard the president she serves, and that is surely Fountain’s point. Faith relates to Trump the way a celebrity’s assistant relates to her boss, as a needy monster who also possesses a transcendent and precious talent.

She’s not really wrong about that, from the perspective of a lifelong Republican whose commitment to the party is more about identity and culture than policy. She works in service of Trump’s charisma. As Faith sees it, she’s not in politics. She’s in “the entertainment business.

”so negligible they go almost unmentioned. Faith’s dislike of them is equally vibes-based: “Bunch of flakes and posers as far as she’s concerned, the party of chickenshit sanctimony and woke bullying; so quick to get their tender feelings hurt, then they pounce like starved jackals. ” Nevertheless, Fountain succeeds in making Faith—smart, tough, competent—not a cartoonish figure, but likable, a rather astonishing feat, and the best thing about this highly entertaining novel.

As with Billy Lynn, the reader can tell Faith has grown up in a cultural bubble and that part of the novel’s trajectory has to do with the thinning and eventual bursting of that bubble. , a Black retired professor turned online journalist, is named Clarence Thomas Jr., and has had to endure a lifetime of comments about his name.

Faith’s counterpoint, Clarence—with his jaded perspective on “Caucasia” and leeriness about venturing into an ever-increasing number of neighborhoods in his hometown of Dallas—becomes the favorite journalist of Rasputin, the professional wrestler. Once a Green Beret named Patrick from Buffalo, New York, Rasputin spent six years in Russia—most of it, he says, in a Russian Orthodox monastery.

He emerged with a long beard and an ultra-pious outlook, claiming to be the same man as the infamous religious counselor to Russia’s last czar and his family, a man who was assassinated in 1916. Rasputin comes to the attention of the non-wrestling world when he proves able to cure “the Weeps,” a hysterical affliction that causes its sufferers to sob uncontrollably while also provoking the people around them to beat them for it.

The crowds gathered at Trump events seem especially prone to this, and the president initially welcomes Rasputin as a valuable ally. Trump teases the public by suggesting—in his now all-too-familiar coy manner—that he might select the wrestler as his running mate. The tremendously charismatic Rasputin’s popularity surges, and a bunch of Trump-weary billionaires hiding behind a nested mass of LLCs and PACs fund a “Draft Rasputin” movement, hoping to rid themselves of their troublesome and no-longer-so-useful president.

The group produces masterfully slick and expensive ads that enrage Trump. Soon, Rasputin is launching a presidential campaign of his own. Rasputin scares Clarence, who starts to wonder if Trump was just the warmup act for some even more crushingly authoritarian regime. Clarence was the first to cover the wrestler’s mysterious healing abilities, and, when interviewed by Rachel Maddow, describes Rasputin as “fully, and I mean fully, committed to the role he’s taken on.

” He is a product of what Clarence calls “the artifice industrial complex,” who has perfected “an act that’s so effective it’s capable of bending reality to its will. And so reality ends up being just another aspect of the act. ” This is, of course, exactly how Trump usedwhere Trump gets outmaneuvered by someone who surpasses him at his own game are pure wish fulfillment.

The glue holding it all together is Fountain’s indefatigable prose, which fizzes with a Dickensian color that makes the novel a blast to read. A minor character, Rasputin’s manager, is described as “a jockey-small man in a baggy blue chalk-stripe suit, raw-skinned, with thinning ginger hair and a rutabaga bomb of a nose that seems the sturdiest thing about him.

” And here’s how Faith sees Iowa during the primary campaign: “mile after mile of hollow-looking farmhouses with their bleak windbreaks of trees, the neighbor homes standing off on the gray horizon like distant ships at sea. The inner life that surely ferments in such drudgy isolation, the simmer of homicidal and sexual angst. ” And there’s Clarence boarding a campaign megabus, “enveloped by the heavy gastrointestinal thrum of an idling diesel engine.

”Admittedly, the idea that the American hoi polloi would fall for a foreign-looking guy devoted to a weirdly exotic form of Christianity isn’t entirely convincing. But is it more absurd than working-class Southerners convincing themselves, as Clarence puts it, that a “born-rich brat, a New York City real estate developer, a certified Yankee of all things,” is their champion?is a novel of American disintegration, whose characters reel from the dissolution of everything they once counted on as stable.

We live in strange times, as Faith’s boss tells her. She replies, “Dude, my whole life has been strange times. But this—this is next





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