The BepiColombo mission is about to go into orbit around Mercury. Its data could reveal how our solar system’s resident oddball formed.

The BepiColombo mission is about to go into orbit around Mercury. Its data could reveal how our solar system’s resident oddball formed. Researchers previously hypothesized that an early planetary collision like the one illustrated above may have blown away Mercury's outer layers, which could explain why it's so small, yet so dense.

Now, they suspect that the planet may simply be, well, mercurial in its planetary origins. A new space mission could settle the debate. Scientists once thought Mercury was a dead world, a blasted rock circling close to the sun. Like the moon, the planet was thought to be too small to still have a liquid core that could generate a magnetic field.

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The cores of small planets are thought to solidify soon after forming. So it was a big surprise when the Mariner 10 space probe detected traces of a magnetic field during its flybys of the planet in the 1970s. If Mercury had a magnetic field, the planet must also have a liquid iron in its core.from between 2011 and 2015 revealed that its strange surface, seared by the sun, hid unexpected geological activity beneath.

MESSENGER also detected a distinctive side-to-side "wobble" as Mercury orbits. This rocking motion meant the planet’s core had to be huge—about 60 percent of the volume of the planet, compared to about 15 percent for Earth. Scientists have taken this data and run it through various planetary formation models over the years. None of them fit.

They wondered if perhapshad once been larger and lost its outer layers to a blast from the sun or a collision with another baby planet in the early, named after the Italian mathematician Giuseppe Colombo, is about to reveal much more about the solar system's most mysterious planet than ever before. After an eight-year journey, the mission’s two orbiters—the European Space Agency's Mercury Planetary Orbiter and the Mio orbiter built by Japan's space agency JAXA—will BepiColombo is arriving just when understanding Mercury has become important for understanding how planets formed around distant stars—most detected so far orbit very close to their suns.

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"There's a lot of interest in exoplanets right now, and it's our example in our solar system of a planet that's close to the sun," says geophysicistof the University of British Columbia and Arizona's Planetary Science Institute. Johnson is a guest investigator on the mission who will bring together the two orbiters' measurements of Mercury's magnetism, to help explain the structure of the planet and how it formed.is due to its location.

As the closest planet to our star, it orbits the sun at about two-fifths the distance of: Earth is moving much slower in its orbit than Mercury, but journeying towards the sun makes a space probe much faster, so it would shoot right past without intense braking maneuvers or some other method of shedding speed, such as a gravity slingshot during a planetary flyby. Both MESSENGER and BepiColombo solved this with a sequence of planetary flybys, as did Mariner 10.

In addition to revealing Mercury’s magnetic field, Mariner 10 revealed that Mercury has roughly the same density as Earth, although Mercury is much smaller—at just over 3000 miles across, it is about a third of the width. That means its gravity is far less, and so its density should be less.

To better understand what’s happening beneath Mercury's surface, Johnson will study the chemical make-up of particles blasted off its surface by the fierce solar wind, a continuous stream of charged particles from the sun. The solar wind on Mercury is up to 10 times stronger than it is on Earth. The magnetization of rocks on the surface can also provide clues about the magnetic field coming from the core, Johnson says.

"I'm also interested in the interaction of the planet's internal field with the space environment, which allows us to learn even more about the planet's interior. ”Mercury's iron core is about 2,500 miles across, with a relatively thin layer of mantle and crust wrapped around it, says University of Georgia geologist. This is much larger than expected, which is part of why some scientists thought Mercury was much larger itself, until an ancient impact blasted most of the mantle away.

But Mercury's surface shows no signs of an impact. The rocks there also contain many chemicals that vaporize easily, called "volatiles," which would not have survived such a cataclysm.

"The geology of Mercury does not really allow for such a large impact … so it's still a big puzzle," he says. Klimczak is not directly involved with the BepiColombo mission but will closely study data from an instrument on the European orbiter called a laser altimeter.

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It collects precise measurements of the surface and will fill in a massive data gap left by MESSENGER, which could only precisely measure Mercury's northern hemisphere . The orbit of the MPO from BepiColombo, however, has solved that problem, in part by being better insulated from the heat reflected from Mercury, so it will give precise measurements of the southern hemisphere as well.

The measurements from the BepiColombo orbiters could reveal that Mercury has a much larger core than expected because "it just formed that way," says Klimczak. This is now a common theory for the planet’s formation, as researchers have refined their models of how planets form.

Mercury's iron-rich core suggests there was much more metal than expected during the early stages of the inner solar system: "Venus, Earth, the Moon, Mars—they have a lot more rocky material," he says—and theories about the solar system's formation need to account for that misunderstanding. The two orbiters will help researchers distinguish between Mercury's innate magnetic field and the short-lived magnetic fluctuations caused by the solar wind and solar flares—a much greater challenge with only a single spacecraft.

Comparison of the BepiColombo data with the MESSENGER readings could also reveal small shifts that indicate the churning that drives the magnetic fields of Mercury's liquid iron core: "Tracking the small drifts and swishes of the field can tell us a lot about the motions inside Mercury," says planetary scientista real atmosphere. Instead, like the moon, it has a thin envelope of chemical particles blasted from its surface by the solar wind and micrometeoroids, called an “exosphere.

” The MPO will sample particles from Mercury's upper exosphere after they literally fly into its detector. The composition of Mercury's exosphere reflects the chemistry of the surface below, and so much can be learned about the planet's geology by studying its particles, says University of Michigan space physicist BepiColombo's arrival at Mercury is only a single step.

The two robot orbiters will adjust their orbits over the next few months, and they are due to begin making observations in April.says the BepiColombo mission will revolutionize the understanding of the solar system's innermost planet: "This is foundational research," he says.

"We're trying to understand fundamental processes in the universe … and Mercury is a laboratory for studying them. "