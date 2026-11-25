Explore the ‘North Pole Railway’ at the train-filled attraction; goodies, Santa meet-and-greets, and festive moments await.

Train mythology, train symbolism, darling train toys that chugga-chugga at the base of Christmas trees: The last part of the year is lush with lively locomotive imagery, thanks to all of the tender tales that involve trains, twinkle, and trips to the North Pole.

A new experience will warmly embrace this enduring dedication to the meeting point of the holidays and train fun, and it is happening at a Southern California attraction that has long been synonymous with cool vintage cars and big powerful engines: Travel Town in Griffith Park. , presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, will bring the cheerful choo-choo energy to the train-packed place over several select nights, fromIf Thirteenth floor Entertainment Group rings a ghostly bell, that's because the fun-creating outfit has been behind more than a few festively frightful Halloween offerings in the Southern California region.

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Now, Thirteenth Floor is making tracks for the fa, la, time of cocoa and reindeer, all to deliver some wholesome moments and merry activities to train-loving tots and their grown-ups. After a ride on the North Pole Railway, guests will arrive in a"winter wonderland," one that is in sweet sparkle. And, for sure: The colossal cars and carriages, the fascinating conveyances from another era that have long graced the popular family destination, will be rocking oodles of lights and decorations.

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend. Travel Town's on-the-go miniature train, the one that moves around the perimeter, will welcome riders, too.

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"Thirteenth Floor has become known for creating some of the country's most immersive Halloween experiences, but we're excited to show audiences another side of what we do," said Chris Stafford, Founding Partner and CEO at Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group. "With North Pole Railway, we're using the same creativity and attention to detail that go into our Halloween attractions to create an immersive environment filled with holiday wonder, nostalgia and cheer.

" "We want families to step into a world where they can make memories together and start new holiday traditions, and we're excited to bring that experience to life at Travel Town. "