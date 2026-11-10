A new historical fiction novel returns to the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire

Gemma Tizzard’s “The Nightingales of Boston” brings to life the night and weeks following the catastrophe. “Set against a rich backdrop of 1940s wartime Boston, this historical novel centers on three women whose lives are forever linked by events of that night,” reviews critic Carol Iaciofano Aucoin.

Gemma Tizzard's historical novel "The Nightingales of Boston" follows the night and weeks following the Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire. On the night of Nov. 28, 1942, Boston’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub erupted in flames.

Nearly 500 people died in the conflagration and hundreds of survivors suffered horrific injuries. Eighty-four years later, it remains the deadliest nightclub fire in U.S. history. ” brings to vivid life the night of and the weeks following the catastrophe. Set against a rich backdrop of 1940s wartime Boston, this historical novel centers on three women whose lives are forever linked by events of that night.

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Twenty-year-old Alice and her fiancé George are at the Cocoanut Grove enjoying a Saturday out before George goes off to war. Inez, a secretary at The Boston Globe who is determined to become a reporter, has arrived at Cocoanut Grove hoping to write a feature about a movie star in town on a promotional tour. Turned away because the club is already well over capacity, she is standing just outside when the fire breaks out.

Nina is a head nurse at Boston City Hospital , enjoying a quiet night until it turns into the longest shift of her life. Tizzard knows how to keep a story moving.

Each chapter is told in rotation from each woman’s point of view, with chapter titles that include the woman’s name and also a date and time stamp, imbuing the narrative with a cinematic urgency. The three women initially meet briefly by chance and then their paths continue to cross, primarily at the hospital, which is the central location for the novel, both geographically and emotionally.

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Those who were inside the club suffered severe burns from the flames and from the melting decorations, and broken bones and internal injuries from the stampede to exit the building. The most lethal injury was invisible: Tizzard skillfully captures the bewildered horror of medical workers seeing survivors who had no severe physical wounds but who simply collapsed and died, felled by lung damage from breathing the superheated and toxic air.

Alice had been separated from George in the fiery chaos inside the club; after he helped her escape, he went back inside to aid other patrons and is now among the missing. There were many real-life acts of heroism at the scene and at Boston City Hospital, which was the hospital closest to Cocoanut Grove and received most of the victims. Through Nina, we see the exhaustion and determination of the medical staff working around the clock for days.

Tizzard adds additional depth by incorporating historical figures such as doctors Charles Lund and Newton Browder, who pioneered life-saving burn treatment techniques still used today, and Clifford Johnson, a 21-year-old U.S. Coast Guardsman who suffered burns over 55% of his body from repeatedly going back inside the inferno to rescue others. Due to the new techniques used by Lund and Browder, he survived his injuries. In the aftermath, Alice devotes herself to volunteering at the hospital and searching for George.

The novel evokes the agonizing days when most of the dead or injured could not be identified, when families dreaded reading the daily newspaper lists of confirmed casualties, which were the main source of news. Multiple factors contributed to the fatal fire, and Inez, working with a supportive editor and in competition with a cartoonish lothario of a male reporter, starts digging into the causes of the fast-moving fire.

As much as you root for the intrepid and talented Inez, it does strain credulity that every seasoned reporter at every local newspaper would not be investigating the biggest disaster the city had ever seen. .

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Abetted by friendly building inspectors, real-life owner Barney Welansky had sidestepped many safety codes; Cocoanut Grove had faulty wiring installed by unlicensed electric contractors, with decorations and wall coverings that were highly flammable. Further endangering his customers, Welansky had ordered that emergency exits always be locked to prevent guests from skipping out on their tab.

The three women are drawn together by circumstance and by a shared dilemma, one that feels a bit anachronistic: how to balance work aspirations with marriage and motherhood. Alice loves George but fears marriage will flatten all prospects of doing work more interesting than her current typing job. Inez worries a potential romance might derail her budding reporting career. Happily married, Nina and her husband keep delaying a family because Nina loves her job so much.

These are all valid, even timeless questions for women, but the prominence of the theme sometimes feels heavy-handed and a little too modern for 1940s wartime America, especially in a novel that otherwise does an impressive job of integrating period and cultural details into these characters’ lives. That said, Tizzard gracefully draws together the three storylines while anchoring them in meaningful ways to the larger happenings, from the medical procedures performed to the often-hidden traumas of those connected in any way to that fateful night.

As one telling example: For weeks after the fire, Inez cannot bring herself to ride the subway, overwhelmed by the thought of being trapped in a crowded enclosed space. One building element that became hideously deadly in the fire was a common feature of the time: a revolving door as the only main entrance, which got jammed by the crush of people desperately trying to escape.

Since reading “The Nightingales of Boston,” I am more aware that every building with a revolving door has at least one standard door next to it, a regulation born out of this tragedy. That’s what an artful historical novel like “The Nightingales of Boston” can do: offer an empathetic personal story that also enables you to consider parts of the past — and the present day — in a new light.

Carol Iaciofano Aucoin has contributed book reviews, essays and poetry to publications including The ARTery, the Boston Globe and Calyx.